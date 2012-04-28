These Amazing Photos Of Abandoned Cars Are Eerily Gorgeous

Photo: Troy Paiva / Lost America

While many cars are cherished by their owners and go on to lead long, fulfilling lives, some are deserted and left for dead long before their time.Photographer Troy Paiva has number of stirring pictures on his site, Lost America, that show the grittier side of the west.



From ghost towns to abandoned cars, Troy’s work captures beauty in these situations. The photos are mainly taken at night and make use of unique lighting to show an even eerier side of these lost rides.

