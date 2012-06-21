Jaw-Dropping Panoramic Photos Of America's Early Oil Boom

Rob Wile

Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise: this country was built on oil.

And now that the country is again awash in drilling rigs, we wanted to peer back in time to see what the first oil boom looked like.

From 1910 to the mid-1920s, photographers across the country took photos capturing the awesome, terrifying spectacle of the country’s vast oil fields during Big Oil’s first reign. We’ve reproduced them here (they are now in the Library of Congress).

The thing to notice is how the number of derricks in each of the photos seem to be infinite into the horizon.

[We know it’s annoying, but you’ll have to scroll to the right to enjoy the whole thing].

burkburnett homer hardenBurkburnett, Texas 1919

Photo: Library of Congress

 

Goose Creek Homer HardenGoose Creek, Texas 1919

Photo: Library of Congress

 

Kern RiverKern River, CA 1910

Photo: Library of Congress

 

signal hillSignal Hill, CA 1923

Photo: Library of Congress

 

homer pool louisianaHomer Pool, La. 1920

Photo: Library of Congress

 

mingo junctionMingo Junction, Ohio 1908

Photo: Library of Congress

 

drumrightDrumright, Okla 1914

Photo: Library of Congress

 

fullertonFullerton, CA 1910

Photo: Library of Congress

 

McKeesportMcKeesport, PA 1920

Photo: Library of Congress

 

DesdemonaDesdemona, Texas 1919

Photo: Library of Congress

