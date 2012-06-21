Jaw-Dropping Panoramic Photos Of America's Early Oil Boom

Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise: this country was built on oil.



And now that the country is again awash in drilling rigs, we wanted to peer back in time to see what the first oil boom looked like.

From 1910 to the mid-1920s, photographers across the country took photos capturing the awesome, terrifying spectacle of the country’s vast oil fields during Big Oil’s first reign. We’ve reproduced them here (they are now in the Library of Congress).

The thing to notice is how the number of derricks in each of the photos seem to be infinite into the horizon.

Burkburnett, Texas 1919

Photo: Library of Congress

Goose Creek, Texas 1919

Photo: Library of Congress

Kern River, CA 1910

Photo: Library of Congress

Signal Hill, CA 1923

Photo: Library of Congress

Homer Pool, La. 1920

Photo: Library of Congress

Mingo Junction, Ohio 1908

Photo: Library of Congress

Drumright, Okla 1914

Photo: Library of Congress

Fullerton, CA 1910

Photo: Library of Congress

McKeesport, PA 1920

Photo: Library of Congress

Desdemona, Texas 1919

Photo: Library of Congress

