These amazing interactive photos are a complete walk-through of Australia's most famous landmarks

Australia is home to some of the world’s most incredible landmarks.
Visitors and locals are often spoiled for choice when it comes to deciding where, and what, to see in the vast country spanning 7.692 million square kilometres.
We scoured through 360cities.net which collects interactive panoramic photos to see what it was like to get a 360 degree view of Australia’s best landmarks.
Aside from giving an all-round view of the site, the photo also gives users a convenient walk-through by letting them click on the arrows and jump to a new point of reference.
It allows viewers to get a good idea of what they can expect to see from these landmarks from multiple angles such as Sydney’s Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the Twelve Apostles along the Great Ocean Road, The Three Sisters in the Blue Mountains as well as Uluru in the Northern Territory.
Have a look at the shots below.
Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge
Uluru
Bondi Beach in Sydney
The Twelve Apostles
Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne
John Warkentin / 360cities.net
The Three Sisters
Kings Park War Memorial in Perth
Cape Byron Light in Byron Bay
Port Arthur Historic Site
Australian War Memorial in Canberra
Unkle Kennykoala / 360cities.net
