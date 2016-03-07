These amazing interactive photos are a complete walk-through of Australia's most famous landmarks

Australia is home to some of the world’s most incredible landmarks.

Visitors and locals are often spoiled for choice when it comes to deciding where, and what, to see in the vast country spanning 7.692 million square kilometres.

We scoured through 360cities.net which collects interactive panoramic photos to see what it was like to get a 360 degree view of Australia’s best landmarks.

Aside from giving an all-round view of the site, the photo also gives users a convenient walk-through by letting them click on the arrows and jump to a new point of reference.

It allows viewers to get a good idea of what they can expect to see from these landmarks from multiple angles such as Sydney’s Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the Twelve Apostles along the Great Ocean Road, The Three Sisters in the Blue Mountains as well as Uluru in the Northern Territory.

Have a look at the shots below.

Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge



Gil Abadines / 360cities.net

Uluru



Gabor Varga / 360cities.net

Bondi Beach in Sydney



Gil Abadines / 360cities.net

The Twelve Apostles



Rolf Ris / 360cities.net

Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne



John Warkentin / 360cities.net

The Three Sisters



Frank Taylor / 360cities.net

Kings Park War Memorial in Perth



Fritz Hanke / 360cities.net

Cape Byron Light in Byron Bay



Gil Abadines / 360cities.net

Port Arthur Historic Site



Klaus Mayer / 360cities.net

Australian War Memorial in Canberra



Unkle Kennykoala / 360cities.net

