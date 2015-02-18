These amazing GIFs show everything that happens when you fire a handgun

A reliable gun must be accurate and consistent — an impressive feat considering all the internal mechanisms that combine to fire a bullet in a fraction of a second.
Designer Jacob O’Neal of Animagraffs.com has created a series of animated graphics that explain the inner-workings of a handgun. Check them out.
Interested in more informative GIFs? O’Neal has created similar graphics of jet and car engines.
NOW WATCH: What To Do When There’s A Gun To Your Head
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.