These amazing GIFs show everything that happens when you fire a handgun

A reliable gun must be accurate and consistent — an impressive feat considering all the internal mechanisms that combine to fire a bullet in a fraction of a second.

Designer Jacob O’Neal of Animagraffs.com has created a series of animated graphics that explain the inner-workings of a handgun. Check them out.

Interested in more informative GIFs? O’Neal has created similar graphics of jet and car engines.

