These amazing GIFs show exactly how a LED display works

Considering the amount of time we spend staring at screens, it’s amazing how little many of us know about what lies just below their surface.

Designer Jacob O’Neal of Animagraffs.com has created a series of beautiful animations that show just how all these pixels and crystals combine to display the words and pictures we see everyday.

Interested in more informative GIFs? O’Neal has created similar graphics of jet and car engines.

