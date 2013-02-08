See Which Airlines Charge The Highest Fees In The Sky

Photo: Business Insider
Americans reportedly spent $6 billion on airline fees in 2012, and if this new report from Airfarewatchdog is any indication, we’re only going to shell out more this year. From surcharges on extra-heavy luggage to in-flight cocktails and booking by telephone, it’s a wonder they haven’t started charging for bathroom service, too.
Here’s a breakdown of the airlines with the top 10 highest fees*:
*Each total includes fees for booking, one checked bag, one carry-on bag, overweight and oversized bags, changing flights, advanced seat selection, premium seats and perks, unaccompanied minors, pets, food and drink, and blankets and pillows.
We then highlighted four of the most commonly used fees.
Total possible fees: $558
First checked bag: $15-$75 per segment
Booking fee: $10/segment online, or $10/segment + $15/direction by phone
Advanced seat selection: $1-$75/segment
In-flight snacks: $2-$13
Takeaway: If you're travelling Allegiant, pack light. Allegiant is the only airline on the list besides Spirit to make passengers pay up for travelling with a carry-on, a $10-$75 charge per segment.
Total possible fees: $579
First checked bag: $0
Booking fee: $20 by phone or in person
Advanced seat selection: $0
In-flight snacks: Up to $6 for snacks or $12 for drinks
Takeaway: JetBlue launched a new unlimited pass in August for passengers who frequent their terminals, which allots them one free checked bag. But watch out after that -- the charge for a second checked bag is $40 and jumps to $75 for every bag after that.
Total possible fees: $597
First checked bag: $25
Booking fee: $0
Advanced seat selection: $0-31 per direction for standard seats, $0-46 for preferred seats
In-flight snacks: $3-7 for food, $6-7 for drinks
Takeaway: Check the Air Canada website before booking your flight. The airline hosted a 50 per cent off sale on some routes in 2012 and is known to post weekly deals for flyers looking for cheap fares.
Total possible fees: $671
First checked bag: $25
Booking fee: $20 by phone
Advanced seat selection: $20 per segment for preferred seats
In-flight snacks: $3-9 for food, $2-8 for drinks
Takeaway: Virgin's fees are comparable to many other companies on the list. But avoid its tempting Main Cabin Select seats unless you're willing to shell out up to $129 per segment for the six extra inches of legroom.
Total possible fees: $864
First checked bag: $25
Booking fee: $25 by phone, $30 in person
Advanced seat selection: $0
In-flight snacks: $3-10 for food, $6-7 for drinks
Takeaway: United charges a hefty $200 fee for bags that weigh in at more than 70 pounds. Make sure to leave your bowling balls at home ---- or look into a company that will ship your luggage to your destination at a lower cost.
Total possible fees: $916
First checked bag: $25
Booking fee: $25 by phone, $35 in person
Advanced seat selection: $5-$99 per segment for preferred seats
In-flight snacks: $3-8 for food, $1-7 for drinks
Takeaway: US Airways is one of the only airlines on the list to charge passengers for taking a snooze. Prepare to to pay $7 if you want to snuggle up with a pillow and blanket.
Total possible fees: $936
First checked bag: $25 on the mainland, $17 interisland
Booking fee: $35 in person, $25 for mainland flights and $15 for interisland flights by phone
Advanced seat selection: $35-75 per direction for preferred seats
In-flight snacks: $6-14 for food, $7-12 for drinks
Takeaway: Hawaiian's fees on its interisland flights are far less expensive than its routes on the rest of the continental U.S. Try to avoid the airline if you're flying within the state.
Total possible fees: $1,035
First checked bag: $25
Booking fee: $25-35 on phone or in person
Advanced seat selection: $9-59 per segment for preferred seats
In-flight snacks: $0-10 for food, $5-7 for drinks
Takeaway: Delta's oversized baggage fees are some of the highest on the board. If you have a suitcase bigger than 62 inches, get ready to cough up $175 in extra charges.
Total possible fees: $1,078
First checked bag: $30-100
Booking fee: $11-19 per direction online, $21-29 per direction by phone, $2 in person
Advanced seat selection: $1-50 per segment
In-flight snacks: $1-10 for food, $1-15 for drinks
Takeaway: Spirit is notorious for carting unhappy passengers and with a quick look at the airline's fee breakdown, it's easy to see why. Its flyers are slapped with up to a $100 fee for a carry-on bag and another $1-$50 for choosing seats ahead of takeoff.
Total possible fees: $1,119
First checked bag: $25
Booking fee: $25 by phone, $20-35 in person
Advanced seat selection: $4-$99 per segment for preferred seats
In-flight snacks: $4-$10 for food, $6-$7 for drinks
Takeaway: If you're flying American, don't bring a third bag. The extra suitcase will cost you $150 in fees, and could cost another $100 for being overweight and $200 for being oversized. But the airline rolled out a new service in August that will ship luggage to your destination.
