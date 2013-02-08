See Which Airlines Charge The Highest Fees In The Sky

Megan Durisin, Mandi Woodruff
American Airlines wing over france

Photo: Business Insider

Americans reportedly spent $6 billion on airline fees in 2012, and if this new report from Airfarewatchdog is any indication, we’re only going to shell out more this year. From surcharges on extra-heavy luggage to in-flight cocktails and booking by telephone, it’s a wonder they haven’t started charging for bathroom service, too.

Here’s a breakdown of the airlines with the top 10 highest fees*:

*Each total includes fees for booking, one checked bag, one carry-on bag, overweight and oversized bags, changing flights, advanced seat selection, premium seats and perks, unaccompanied minors, pets, food and drink, and blankets and pillows.

We then highlighted four of the most commonly used fees.

A carry-on bag will cost you $75 on Allegiant Air.

Total possible fees: $558

First checked bag: $15-$75 per segment

Booking fee: $10/segment online, or $10/segment + $15/direction by phone

Advanced seat selection: $1-$75/segment

In-flight snacks: $2-$13

Takeaway: If you're travelling Allegiant, pack light. Allegiant is the only airline on the list besides Spirit to make passengers pay up for travelling with a carry-on, a $10-$75 charge per segment.

JetBlue will charge you $20 to book over the phone.

Total possible fees: $579

First checked bag: $0

Booking fee: $20 by phone or in person

Advanced seat selection: $0

In-flight snacks: Up to $6 for snacks or $12 for drinks

Takeaway: JetBlue launched a new unlimited pass in August for passengers who frequent their terminals, which allots them one free checked bag. But watch out after that -- the charge for a second checked bag is $40 and jumps to $75 for every bag after that.

Air Canada makes $46 off seats with the best views.

Total possible fees: $597

First checked bag: $25

Booking fee: $0

Advanced seat selection: $0-31 per direction for standard seats, $0-46 for preferred seats

In-flight snacks: $3-7 for food, $6-7 for drinks

Takeaway: Check the Air Canada website before booking your flight. The airline hosted a 50 per cent off sale on some routes in 2012 and is known to post weekly deals for flyers looking for cheap fares.

Extra legroom can cost you up to $129 on Virgin America.

Total possible fees: $671

First checked bag: $25

Booking fee: $20 by phone

Advanced seat selection: $20 per segment for preferred seats

In-flight snacks: $3-9 for food, $2-8 for drinks

Takeaway: Virgin's fees are comparable to many other companies on the list. But avoid its tempting Main Cabin Select seats unless you're willing to shell out up to $129 per segment for the six extra inches of legroom.

United Airlines' fees could top $800 if you're a heavy packer.

Total possible fees: $864

First checked bag: $25

Booking fee: $25 by phone, $30 in person

Advanced seat selection: $0

In-flight snacks: $3-10 for food, $6-7 for drinks

Takeaway: United charges a hefty $200 fee for bags that weigh in at more than 70 pounds. Make sure to leave your bowling balls at home ---- or look into a company that will ship your luggage to your destination at a lower cost.

US Airways is one of the only airlines that charges for pillows and blankets.

Total possible fees: $916

First checked bag: $25

Booking fee: $25 by phone, $35 in person

Advanced seat selection: $5-$99 per segment for preferred seats

In-flight snacks: $3-8 for food, $1-7 for drinks

Takeaway: US Airways is one of the only airlines on the list to charge passengers for taking a snooze. Prepare to to pay $7 if you want to snuggle up with a pillow and blanket.

Hawaiian Airlines serves $14 meals and $12 cocktails.

Total possible fees: $936

First checked bag: $25 on the mainland, $17 interisland

Booking fee: $35 in person, $25 for mainland flights and $15 for interisland flights by phone

Advanced seat selection: $35-75 per direction for preferred seats

In-flight snacks: $6-14 for food, $7-12 for drinks

Takeaway: Hawaiian's fees on its interisland flights are far less expensive than its routes on the rest of the continental U.S. Try to avoid the airline if you're flying within the state.

Delta Airlines doesn't let anyone get away without a baggage fee –– up to $175.

Total possible fees: $1,035

First checked bag: $25

Booking fee: $25-35 on phone or in person

Advanced seat selection: $9-59 per segment for preferred seats

In-flight snacks: $0-10 for food, $5-7 for drinks

Takeaway: Delta's oversized baggage fees are some of the highest on the board. If you have a suitcase bigger than 62 inches, get ready to cough up $175 in extra charges.

Spirit comes in a close second for crazy high fees, including up to $100 for a checked bag.

Total possible fees: $1,078

First checked bag: $30-100

Booking fee: $11-19 per direction online, $21-29 per direction by phone, $2 in person

Advanced seat selection: $1-50 per segment

In-flight snacks: $1-10 for food, $1-15 for drinks

Takeaway: Spirit is notorious for carting unhappy passengers and with a quick look at the airline's fee breakdown, it's easy to see why. Its flyers are slapped with up to a $100 fee for a carry-on bag and another $1-$50 for choosing seats ahead of takeoff.

But American Airlines takes the top spot, charging as much as $1,119 for passenger fees.

Total possible fees: $1,119

First checked bag: $25

Booking fee: $25 by phone, $20-35 in person

Advanced seat selection: $4-$99 per segment for preferred seats

In-flight snacks: $4-$10 for food, $6-$7 for drinks

Takeaway: If you're flying American, don't bring a third bag. The extra suitcase will cost you $150 in fees, and could cost another $100 for being overweight and $200 for being oversized. But the airline rolled out a new service in August that will ship luggage to your destination.

Travel isn't cheap.

See how I survived five months in South America with just $2,100 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.