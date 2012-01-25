This Is The US Nuclear Missile Training That's So Religious It's Been Banned

When truth-out.org requested the U.S. nuclear training manual from the Air Force last summer, the last thing it expected to find was a Christian based slideshow with moral guidance from Nazi officer Werner Von Braun.



After reading the PowerPoint presentation that has been used to help ethically train about 150 Air Force officers a year for past 20-years, the group caused such a protest that the Air Force pulled the training completely.

What likely seemed a victory to the progressive news organisation has left a void in the country’s training of its nuclear missile officers: Markeshia Ricks at the Air Force Times reports that today, there is still no ethics training in place for the training at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The training is provided by the Air Education and Training Command and it looks like the course could be off the books for good. The U.S. has more than 500 nuclear missiles containing more than 1,600 nuclear warheads.

The following slides are what prompted Air Force officers who had taken the course to call it the “Jesus loves nukes” training.

