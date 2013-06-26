From Mobile To Print: These Were Named The Best Ads In The World

Every year, the top advertisers in the world gather in Cannes, France to vie for the most prestigious ad awards in the world.
Prizes are given in subjects ranging from mobile ads to outdoor ads that are more than your average billboard.
The best work receives a Grand Prix Cannes Lion.
We’ve collected the ads that won the top honours.
Ad Agency: TBWA/Media Arts Lab
IBM won the outdoor Grand Prix for giving billboards actual functions. They became ramps, benches, and shelter from the rain.
Ad Agency: Ogilvy & Mather, Paris
Oreo won a Cyber Grand Prix for its Daily Twist campaign which created a new, relevant Facebook post every day for 100 days to celebrate the cookie's 100th birthday.
Ad Agency: DraftFCB, NYC
Here's a trailer to the series:
Ad Agency: Pereira & O'Dell, San Francisco; produced by B-Reel Films
The Barbarian Group won the innovation Grand Prix for a project called Cinder. It's software that can allow developers to create stunning visuals out fo just about anything, from turning the sides of buildings into reactive sheets of light or music collections into animated planets and solar systems.
Find out what Cinder really is below:
Ad Agency: The Barbarian Group
To alleviate funding problems in the Philippines' education system, Smart Communications condensed textbooks and workbooks into SIM cards filled with 160 character text messages that students could use on their phones. It's cheap and also gets rid of the burden of carrying really heavy books. The campaign won the mobile Grand Prix.
Ad Agency: DM9 Jayme Syfu
