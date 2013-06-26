From Mobile To Print: These Were Named The Best Ads In The World

Laura Stampler
Ice Angel low res 8510 640x425 CinderCinder won the Mobile Grand Prix. See what it is in the slideshow.

Every year, the top advertisers in the world gather in Cannes, France to vie for the most prestigious ad awards in the world.

Prizes are given in subjects ranging from mobile ads to outdoor ads that are more than your average billboard.

The best work receives a Grand Prix Cannes Lion.

We’ve collected the ads that won the top honours.

Apple won the Grand Prix in press for its various iPad campaigns found in magazines.

Ad Agency: TBWA/Media Arts Lab

IBM won the outdoor Grand Prix for giving billboards actual functions. They became ramps, benches, and shelter from the rain.

Ad Agency: Ogilvy & Mather, Paris

Ad Agency: 4Creative, London

Ad Agency: McCann, Melbourne

Oreo won a Cyber Grand Prix for its Daily Twist campaign which created a new, relevant Facebook post every day for 100 days to celebrate the cookie's 100th birthday.

Ad Agency: DraftFCB, NYC

Here's a trailer to the series:

Ad Agency: Pereira & O'Dell, San Francisco; produced by B-Reel Films

Ad Agency: Ogilvy & Mather, São Paulo, Brazil

Watch the campaign for organ donation below:

Ad Agency: Ogilvy & Mather, São Paulo

Ad Agency: Ogilvy & Mather, Amsterdam

The Barbarian Group won the innovation Grand Prix for a project called Cinder. It's software that can allow developers to create stunning visuals out fo just about anything, from turning the sides of buildings into reactive sheets of light or music collections into animated planets and solar systems.

Find out what Cinder really is below:

Ad Agency: The Barbarian Group

To alleviate funding problems in the Philippines' education system, Smart Communications condensed textbooks and workbooks into SIM cards filled with 160 character text messages that students could use on their phones. It's cheap and also gets rid of the burden of carrying really heavy books. The campaign won the mobile Grand Prix.

Ad Agency: DM9 Jayme Syfu

Ad Agency: Wieden + Kennedy, Amsterdam

Find out how it works below:

Ad Agency: Serviceplan

Learn more about the campaign below:

Ad Agency: BBDO Dusseldorf

