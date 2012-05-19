These Adorable Kids Are Way Cooler Than Their Athlete Parents

Photo: @amareisreal

We love following athletes on Twitter.They say hilarious things, keep us entertained with their lavish lifestyles, and most importantly, tweet photos of their adorable little children.



And these children have serious swag, and a lot of them are way swaggier than their famous athlete parents.

Most of the following kid pics are from Twitter, with a few exceptions that were too cute to not use.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.