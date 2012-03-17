11 Must-Have Accessories For Your New iPad

Photo: Makayama
On it’s own the new iPad is a powerful device that hosts a ton of impressive features like a Retina display, faster processor, and improved camera.Protect all of that power and fully utilise the new iPad’s capability with these accessories.
You are paying a heavy price for the improved screen so why not protect it as well with a SmartCover.
The iPad was designed to work with the SmartCover and that's why when you take the cover off the iPad automatically wakes up and when you put the cover on the iPad it will automatically go to sleep.
The cover also works as a keyboard stand and video stand.
Price: $69.00
maximise your new iPad's filmaking potential with this iPad Movie Mount. With it you can attach other pieces of film equipment and use your iPad's filmaking capabilities to the max.
Although it was built for the iPad 2, this movie mount will turn your new iPad into a powerful move-making machine.
The free app that comes with the purchase lets you manually control video recording. Attach a tripod to the mount along with other equipment like a shotgun mic and lighting and you can improve the quality of the shots you capture with your new iPad.
Price: $69.95
'The iPad Camera Connection Kit gives you two ways to import photos and videos from a digital camera: using your camera's USB cable or directly from an SD card. iPad and the Camera Connection Kit support standard photo formats, including JPEG and RAW, along with SD and HD video formats, including H.264 and MPEG-4.'
The kit is the perfect compliment to the new iPhoto app which supports up to 19 Megapixels.
Price: $29.00
Once you download the free app that comes with the device the toy helicopter can be controlled by touch control or by tilting your new iPad to steer it.
HELO TC also 'comes complete with a precision twin-rotor remote-controlled helicopter and Flight Deck. The Flight Deck plugs into your device's headphone jack and translates your commands into infrared signals that beam to the helicopter.'
Price: $49.99
The desktop stand has a non-slip rubber cradle and allows easy access for charging and syncing cables.
Price: $49.99
The Invoxia AudiOffice is a professional audio and speaker system dock for all of your mobile devices.
Key Specs:
- In Vivo Acoustic Technology: 8 broadband speakers, 8 digital microphones.
- Full-duplex handsfree
- Background noise removal
- HD corded handset
- Bluetooth 2.1
- Incoming call reception via handsfree mobile or corded handset
- iPod Touch 4th & 3rd generation, iPhone 4S, 4, 3GS, iPad 2 and iPad compatible.
- 2 USB ports
Price: $299.00
*Although the device isn't on sale yet, you can sign up to be notified of the launch here.
'Made from a tough self-adhesive polymer, the iPad 2 Anti Glare / Anti Fingerprint screen protectors prevents fingerprints, dirt, dust and scratches from marking up your iPad 2.
The screen protection is both easy to apply and remove and will not disrupt the touchscreen function of your iPad 2. The screen protection kit comes with a micro-fibre cleaning cloth and an applicator card.'
Price: $20.00
The headphones also come with a remote and mic.
'Hear every detail of your music every time you tune in with the Apple In-Ear Headphones with Remote and Mic. They offer pro audio performance and impressive sound isolation, and convenient buttons let you adjust the volume, control music and video playback, and even answer or end calls on your iPhone.'
Price: $79.00
'Charge your iPad, iPhone or iPod on the go with this 3-amp vehicle charger that features an LED power indicator and an extra USB port for charging 2 devices simultaneously.'
Price: 29.99
Although it hasn't launched yet, when it does, the Blue mic Spark Digital will be a microphone that lets you directly connect to your iOS device and create music using apps like the upgraded GarageBand.
You can go here to sign up for alerts on the product launch.
