The 10th anniversary of September 11th forced editors into a difficult decision: How to illustrate the tragedy.



There were many different choices.

Some editors went with a shot of the Twin Towers. Others chose something more metaphoric.

At least one publication used a high-wire act. Literally.

These are some of the best from around the globe.

Bloomberg Businessweek National Journal The Economist The Stranger The New Statesman Epoca Newsweek Newsweek (alternative) Reason ESPN The Magazine ENR Newsmax The New York Times Magazine The Sunday Times Magazine (England) The New Yorker Time

