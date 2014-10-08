These 9 Young YouTube Stars Are All Becoming Household Names

Some of YouTube’s biggest stars are extremely young.
From little kids like toy reviewer EvanTubeHD to brothers ZayZay and Jojo, kids are getting their start on the platform at pretty early ages — and they’re becoming super successful.
We rounded up a list of our favourite nine stars (some are duos or groups), all people who have used YouTube to skyrocket to fame.
Most of these celebs are young, but we also noted a few who took advantage of YouTube’s boom several years ago and never looked back.
Dunn, who is a veteran actor on various shows like 'Dog With A Blog,' uses YouTube as a way to get to know her fans. With nearly 500,000 subscribers, this 17-year-old does everything from makeup tutorials to videos about her morning routine.
Evan is the 8-year-old behind EvanTubeHD, a family-friendly YouTube channel where Evan (and occasionally his sister or mum) reviews toys and video games. Evan and his dad created the channel a few years ago, and now, with nearly 900,000 subscribers, the family makes millions in ad revenue from their videos.
Bunny, aka Grav3YardGirl, may be on the older side of the young stars, but her fanbase is extremely young. With 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube, she is one of the most popular stars on the platform. In New York City, a line three blocks long formed the morning she announced she would be appearing at Tart to see fans.
Lohanthony, with 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, makes vlog-style videos talking about pop culture, celebrities, and his life
. His outgoing personality has captured the hearts of millions, and he told Business Insider he loves hearing from fans who feel that his videos have helped them get through a hard time in their lives.
Jenn McCallister also makes vlog-style videos for her 1.5 million subscribers. Her bubbly personality makes listening to her talk about anything (even about what time she wakes up in the morning) insanely interesting.
These brothers are adorable and successful. They're two of the biggest names on AwesomenessTV, a YouTube channel with over 1.8 million subscribers that features videos from previously mentioned Teana Dunn and JennXPenn. The boys make videos about everything -- most recently, their tips to have a successful school year.
Miranda is the alter-ego of a woman named Colleen Ballinger. For the last five years or so, Miranda has appeared as a parody of a 'theatre kid,' performing terrible renditions of popular songs that can make anyone laugh. It's so awful, it's brilliant. Miranda Sings currently has 2.3 million YouTube subscribers. Though she's not considered 'young' anymore, Ballinger is a great example of a star who was on the very edge of the rise of the YouTube celebrity.
