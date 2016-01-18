These 9 US colleges are more selective than some Ivy League schools

Although the Ivys are notoriously tough to get into — most have acceptance rates less than 10% — you might be surprised to find that there are other schools that are even more selective.

Here are the other schools that are even more selective than the Ivys, according to statistics compiled from the 2016 US News & World Report.

Claremont McKenna College— 10.8%



Located in southern California, Claremont boasts a competitive program. It ranked as the 9th-best national liberal arts college, according to the US News & World Report’s 2016 rankings. Its acceptance rate is lower than Cornell’s, Dartmouth’s, UPenn’s, and Brown’s.

US Military Academy — 9.5%

Also referred to as West Point or Army, cadets enrolled have their tuition paid by the US Army. In return, they have an active-duty service obligation. Its admissions rate is lower the rates for Brown, UPenn, Dartmouth, and Cornell.

California Institute of Technology — 8.8%

Based in Pasadena, Caltech focuses on science and engineering. Its acceptance rate is lower than Cornell’s, Dartmouth’s, UPenn’s, and Brown’s.

University of Chicago — 8.8%

The 125-year-old school is situated in Chicago’s Hyde Park community. Its admissions rate is lower than the rates for Brown, UPenn, Dartmouth, and Cornell.

College of the Ozarks — 8.3%

This Christian college in Missouri has a lower acceptance rate than Cornell, Dartmouth, UPenn, and Brown, and requires students to show financial need to get accepted. Students work 15 hours a week on campus and get free tuition in return.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology — 7.9%

MIT’s mascot is the beaver due to the school’s “remarkable engineering and mechanical skill and its habits of industry.” Its admissions rate is lower the rates for Brown, UPenn, Dartmouth, and Cornell.

US Naval Academy — 7.9%

Also referred to as Navy, students enrolled have their tuition paid by the US Navy, and, in return, they have an active-duty service obligation. This school is more selective than Brown, UPenn, Dartmouth, and Cornell.

Alice Lloyd College — 7.1%

Alice Lloyd is located in rural Kentucky and only has 619 students currently enrolled. Its admissions rate is lower than Princeton’s, Brown’s, UPenn’s, Dartmouth’s, and Cornell’s.

Stanford — 5.1%

Stanford is the most selective college in the US, beating out all Ivy League institutions.

NOW WATCH: 9 animated maps that will change the way you see the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.