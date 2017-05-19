Here's how military dolphins are used to protect US nukes and spot enemy mines

The US Navy Marine Mammal Program at the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) started in 1960, when the Navy began studying Notty, a female Pacific white-sided dolphin.

Researchers soon found that dolphins had excellent sonar. The mammals went on to guard an Army ammunition pier in Vietnam’s Cam Ranh Bay, providing surveillance to thwart enemy swimmers, in 1970 and 1971.

In 2002, SPAWAR was allocated $US14 million a year through 2020. But it wasn’t until 2003 when dolphins were used to clear mines during the US invasion of Iraq.

Here’s how the Navy uses dolphins to guard nuclear arsenals and spot bad guys in the water.

