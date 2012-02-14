These 9 NBA Stars Could Be Traded At Any Moment

Photo: AP Images

With the NBA season nearing its midpoint, many teams are figuring out what kind of roster changes they need to make in order to stay in the playoff race.The trade deadline is March 15, so GMs looking to bolster their rosters with role players or even a franchise-altering star have about a month to negotiate.



20 of the league’s 30 franchises are realistically in the playoff mix.

Translation: there will be a lot of trade talk over the next few weeks.

The Phoenix Suns have said, repeatedly, that if Steve Nash requests a trade they will grant his wishes. With Phoenix going nowhere fast, Nash could join one of a slew of contenders in need of an upgrade at point guard, i.e. Lakers, Jazz, Hawks, or Magic (if they don't trade Dwight Howard). Chris Kaman already sat out a number of games while his new team, New Orleans Hornets, looked for trading partners. He'll be dealt, the only question is where? Indiana and Boston look like his two likeliest destinations. Devin Harris is having an extremely disappointing season in Utah. With so many teams looking for point guards, however, expect quite a few to hope Harris can return to form. He also comes fairly cheap (about $13 million left on his deal through next season). Since they're in the thick of a playoff push, the Orlando Magic may end up keeping Dwight Howard. The only problem with that scenario is that he's likely gone this summer, so why not ship him to the Lakers or Nets? Having Stephen Curry on the roster means Golden State can improve its front court by dangling Monta Ellis. Teams that would likely be interested in the sharp shooter include Orlando, Indiana, Denver, or even Boston. If the New Jersey Nets don't land Dwight Howard they may decide to blow the whole thing up and trade Deron Williams. Lakers, Nuggets, and Heat would all love to have him. No, Ramon Sessions of the Cleveland Cavaliers is not the sexiest potential acquisition out there, but he may be the most realistic point guard option for some contenders. Sessions comes cheap (making a little more than $4 million/year this season and next) and the Cavs won't ask for a lot in return. The Houston Rockets were very upset when David Stern nixed the three-team trade that would've given the Lakers Chris Paul and left Pau Gasol in a Rockets uniform. Gasol has battled some poor play this season and if LA is able to land Dwight Howard, or even simply looks to shed salary in anticipation of signing Howard this summer, Gasol will become expendable. All the wheeling and dealing isn't just for basketball... See what the top NFL headlines will be during the NFL offseason >>

