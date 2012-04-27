These 8 Startups Are Battling It Out For $75,000 Next Week

Business Insider’s Startup 2012 conference is next week, and eight startup finalists have been chosen to compete for a $75,000 prize — $25,000 in cash and $50,000 in kind.



Check them out and buy tickets to see them present live:

BookingMarkets

What it is: Launch your own Expedia, AirBnB or HomeAway with BookingMarkets

Date founded: September 2011

Location: New York, NY

Management team: Paige Brown (Cofounder and CEO), Alex Torrenegra (Cofounder and Chairman), Gisella Borja (CTO), Leonardo Suarez (Cofounder and COO), Darell Garbe (Cofounder and VP of Business Development)

Leaf

What it is: An app for credit card terminals to allow small businesses to interact with customers in real time through paperless loyalty programs and social media

Date founded: January, 2011

Location: Cambridge, MA

Management team: Aron Schwarzkopf (CEO), Sebastian Castro (COO), Marty Sirkin (CTO)

Localvox

What it is: A local, social and mobile marketing platform that’s as easy to use as email and puts a local business everywhere it needs to be

Date founded: June 2010

Location: New York, NY

Management team: David Pachter (CEO and Cofounder), Trevor Sumner (President and Cofounder), Forest Mars (CTO), Adam Green (VP of Finance & Operations)

Omada Health

What it is: A web-based program for people with pre-diabetes to reduce the risk they progress into full-blown diabetes

Date founded: May 2011

Location: San Francisco, CA

Management team: Sean Duffy (Cofounder), Adrian James (Cofounder and President), Andrew DiMichele (Cofounder and CTO), Paula Chang (Director of Design)

Plink

What it is: A Facebook Credits-based loyalty program that rewards Facebook members for dining and making purchases at favourite restaurants and stores.

Date founded: April 2011

Location: Denver, CO

Management team: Peter Vogel (Cofounder, Sales and Business Development), Matthew Lord (Cofounder, Product Development and Marketing), Bryan Tyler (IT, Systems Development and Technology Leadership)

SoMoLend

What it is: A localised web and mobile-based peer to peer lending technology

Date founded: N/A

Location: Mason, OH

Management team: Candace Suzanne Klein (Founder, CEO), Christopher Calvert (COO), Rahul Bawa (CTO), Cheryl Stamm (VP, Sales)

Subuno

What it is: is a credit card fraud prevention SaaS platform that helps small businesses reduce chargebacks

Date founded: April 2011

Location: New York, NY

Management team: Edward Lin (Cofounder), Rita H Lin (Cofounder), Mark Lin (Cofounder)

TigerTrade

What it is: A trusted partner network for global trade, connecting buyers and suppliers on a seamless platform for international sourcing

Date founded: January 2010

Location: New York, NY

Management team: Tanjila Islam (CEO, Founder), Ivan Kedrin (CTO), Bhavna Lal (VP, Business Development)

