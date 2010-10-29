These 7 Pocket Projectors Make Boring Presentations Look Cool

Photo: Dell.com

The increasing popularity of pocket projectors shouldn’t surprise you. People are tired of bulky, fidgety, noisy projectors that overheat if they don’t have proper ventilation.While pocket projectors can’t pump out the same brightness or colour count, they do offer plenty of extras that make them a tempting alternative.



Most have internal flash memory, and even allow you to display presentations from other portable devices like your smartphone or tablet.

