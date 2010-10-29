These 7 Pocket Projectors Make Boring Presentations Look Cool

Photo: Dell.com
The increasing popularity of pocket projectors shouldn’t surprise you. People are tired of bulky, fidgety, noisy projectors that overheat if they don’t have proper ventilation.While pocket projectors can’t pump out the same brightness or colour count, they do offer plenty of extras that make them a tempting alternative.
Most have internal flash memory, and even allow you to display presentations from other portable devices like your smartphone or tablet.
3M's Pocket Projector MP180 is the iPhone of projectors.
It has a colour touch screen interface, web browser, and 4G flash memory. You can also load any Microsoft Office file or PDF directly to the device for display.
At just 2.75 inches wide, Samsung's Ultra-Portable Projector can fit in the palm of your hand.
It can also pump out images up to 80 inches, which is better than a lot of its competitors.
The mini HDMI port on the Optoma Pico is a huge plus for connecting to a variety of devices.
Just keep your presentation short. The battery only lasts an hour on the brightest setting.
The Dell On-The-Go Projector weighs less than a pound but can provide up to 10,000 hours of LED display. Not bad for the $349 price tag.
Aaxa's P2 Pico isn't attractive, but for $299 you get an 80-inch image size, a Micro SD reader, and the ability to connect to your iPod.
Aiptek's PocketCinema has a 4G flash memory, a 50-inch viewing area, and comes with a remote for navigating slides.
If you want to connect it to your iPhone though, you'll have to buy another adaptor.
Acer's K11 has a USB port for loading your presentations.
That's very useful if multiple people need to share content, or for distributing leave-behinds . It also has impressive brightness for its size (200 lumens).
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.