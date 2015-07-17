These 7 maps show the incredible future growth of Sydney's roads network

New South Wales premier Mike Baird yesterday announced the launch of the state government’s “It’s Time to Build Tomorrow’s Sydney” campaign, designed to change the way the city looks and functions to support the growing population.
“In 2031, the population of NSW is expected to increase by 2 million,” he said, adding that this figure would be concentrated in the metropolitan area, “78.4% of New South Wales’ population growth will live in Sydney.”
As part of his presentation Baird revealed seven maps that show the developments planned for the city.
Funding for the projects will come from the $7.5 billion investment announced in this year’s state budget, aimed to support the developments and upgrades to NSW roads, maritime and freight networks.
Here they are.
