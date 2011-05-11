Proof That Old Guys Can Be Entrepreneurs

Photo: Wikipedia

Entrepreneurs peak around age 25, according to recent reports. Supposedly young people are more creative and better suited for the tribulations of starting a company.We bet these 60-plus-year-old founders would beg to differ. Instead of retiring, they started successful companies.



Becoming a late-in-life entrepreneur has its advantages. Americans are living longer than ever before. So why spend decades playing golf in Florida when you could be exploring new passions and making bank?

Plus, after years of working for other people, it must feel great to finally be your own boss.

If Colonel Sanders could do it, you can too.

