These 6 Harlem elementary students are meeting the pope -- here's what they are going to ask him

screengrab The pope’s favourite ice cream is weighing heavily on these elementary school students’ minds.

Six lucky elementary school students will meet Pope Francis on Friday and have the opportunity to ask him all of their burning questions.

The third- and fourth-graders attend Our Lady Queen of Angels in East Harlem, and gave a sneak peek of the questions they will ask the pope tomorrow to “The Seventy Four.”

The students say that they are prepared to ask their tough questions, like “Does he prefer ice cream or movies?” and “Does he know what a selfie is?”

Check out the video below to see what Pope Francis will be grilled on by these cute elementary school students tomorrow:

