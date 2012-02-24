These 5 IPO rumours Will Blow Your Mind

A number of tech companies are getting ready to ride the coattails of the Facebook IPO. Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow and Workday are rumoured to be preparing for an IPO filing. According to Reuters, Splunk(software) and Violin Memory (flash memory manufacturer) are also planning their IPOs. These companies are expected to go public with valuations north of $1 bn.



Here’s where they are in the process:

1. Palo Alto Networks: is rumoured to be picking its bankers this week. It could go public before the end of Q2.

2. ServiceNow: has engaged Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as lead underwriters. Like Palo Alto Networks, it’s rumoured to be going public in the first half of the year.

3. Workday: has narrowed potential underwriters to a shortlist but isn’t revealing any details.

4. Violin Memory: is involved in ‘early talks’ with banks about a possible 2012 IPO filing.

5. Splunk: has filed its S-1 and chosen (many) underwriters: Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Click here for FREE email alerts from Inside IPO >>

Source: Reuters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.