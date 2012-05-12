5 Hedge Funds That Are Getting Smoked By JPMorgan

Lansdowne Partners’ Paul Ruddock

Shares of JPMorgan Chase continued to tank Friday following yesterday’s news of a $2 billion trading loss related to derivatives from the bank’s chief investment office in London.The last time we checked, the stock was last trading down ~8.27%.



And since the stock has taken a beating, we wanted to find out some of the biggest shareholders.

So here’s a rundown of the five hedge funds with the greatest stake in the bank, according to data from the latest 13F regulatory filings (12/31/2011) compiled by Bloomberg.

Lansdowne Partners: ~24.08 million shares

Highfields Capital: ~9.35 million shares

Maverick Capital: ~8.37 million shares

Ruffer LLP: ~6.57 million shares

Adage Capital Partners: ~6.11 million

