5 Hedge Funds That Are Getting Smoked By JPMorgan

Julia La Roche
Paul Ruddock of Lansdowne PartnersLansdowne Partners’ Paul Ruddock

Shares of JPMorgan Chase continued to tank Friday following yesterday’s news of a $2 billion trading loss related to derivatives from the bank’s chief investment office in London.The last time we checked, the stock was last trading down ~8.27%. 

And since the stock has taken a beating, we wanted to find out some of the biggest shareholders. 

So here’s a rundown of the five hedge funds with the greatest stake in the bank, according to data from the latest 13F regulatory filings (12/31/2011) compiled by Bloomberg. 

  • Lansdowne Partners: ~24.08 million shares
  • Highfields Capital: ~9.35 million shares
  • Maverick Capital: ~8.37 million shares
  • Ruffer LLP: ~6.57 million shares
  • Adage Capital Partners: ~6.11 million 

