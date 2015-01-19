These 4 Australian Women Have Made It To The Fast Track Global Entrepreneur Program

Bobbi Mahlab of Mahlab Media.

Four Australians have been selected to be part of the inaugural EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women Asia-Pacific program.

The same program has driven a 63% rise in revenue in the businesses of North American participants.

The Australians are:

Vanessa Garrard of E3 Style: A product development business for retailers and distributors of consumer electronics, stationery and pet products in Australia and worldwide. The company develops products using retailer brands, its own brands and through the licensing of popular characters including Star Wars, Batman, and Peppa Pig.

Bobbi Mahlab of Mahlab Media: A content marketing agency which produces content and content strategies for associations and brands across multiple platforms – content hubs, magazines, video, blogs, social media and e-newsletters. The company helps organisations become publishers.

Nicola Mills of Pacific Retail Management: Owns and manages more than 50 retail stores and commercial kitchens including Australia’s number one Sushi franchise Go Sushi. It also has the fresh juice brand, Kick Juice Bars, and the sushi brand with a green heart, Wasabi Warriors. The Wasabi Warriors franchise is established in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Naomi Simson of RedBalloon: : RedBalloon is an online experience retailer which allows customers to give the gift of memories to friends, family and colleagues. The business provides more than 2,500 experiences, selling everything from skydiving to cooking classes and flying trapeze lessons. Founded in 2001, the company has sold 2.5 million experiences.

The Asia-Pacific program is designed to help established women-led businesses become global market leaders.

The year-long program helps women entrepreneurs grow their businesses fast and sustainably, equipping them with the tools to break through common barriers which can often keep thriving businesses from scaling to their full potential.

Participants will come together at a two-day conference in Singapore in April as well as taking part in a series of e-conferences, in-country business sessions and workshops throughout the year.

