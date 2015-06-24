These 3 'ugly shoes' are going to be everywhere this summer

Summer is a time for adventure. No longer must long pants hide our ankles and footwear.

But with great power comes great responsibility. What does that mean to you as you’re shopping and observing street style this summer? Be on the lookout for three “ugly shoe” trends — Tevas, Birkenstocks, and yes, Crocs — that are making a comeback.

They’re riding the wave of the normcore, “ugly-chic,” and unisex trends, which have also boosted such formerly derided legacy brands as L.L. Bean and its Bean Boots.

Birkenstocks

Long considered “hippiewear,” Birkenstocks have been making quality (read: bulletproof) sandals since 1964. In the past, they were usually worn by your eccentric, nature-loving distant cousins, who think a hunk of salt passes for deodorant.

Today, however, they are seen on the feet of fashion’s most influential players, including EJ Samson, who runs content strategy at Hearst Digital Media.

Teva-Inspired Athletic Sandals

There was a time when the term “Teva-like” was understood to be a pejorative for a chunky athletic sandal — one you wore on the trail, not the street. That time is over and athletic sandals are having a moment.

Case in point: When former Lucky magazine editor Eva Chen flaunts a trend on her Instagram, people tend to pay attention. Teva has even collaborated major players like Opening Ceremony and Nasty Gal.

The athleisure trend marches on.

Crocs

No longer just a favourite for kids who fuss about putting on their shoes, Crocs has branched out to appeal to a more mature audience.

And it seems to be working. At least, for some of the more normal-looking offerings by Crocs. A particularly popular option is the Crocs wedge, which has earned rave reviews on Amazon for its comfort.

