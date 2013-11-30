These 3 Quotes Form The Basis Of How One Of Australia's Most Respected Tech Entrepreneurs Thinks About Everything

Mitchell Harper, CEO and Co-founder of Bigcommerce.

Mitchell Harper is considered to be one of most followed and respected technology entrepreneurs in the country.

His business Bigcommerce, which he co-founded in 2009, provides e-commerce software for over 40,000 online stores worldwide.

Hugely successful, Bigcommerce has secured $75 million in venture capital, with US venture capital fund Revolution Growth making its biggest ever investment of $US40 million in the company in July.

Along with his co-founder, Eddie Machaalani, the pair made The BRW young rich list for 2013, listing 8th and 9th with an earning of $135 million.

Here are the quotes that form the foundations for how Mitchell Harper thinks about, well, everything.

1. “To influence yourself, you have to ask better questions” – Tony Robbins

