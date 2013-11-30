These 3 Quotes Form The Basis Of How One Of Australia's Most Respected Tech Entrepreneurs Thinks About Everything

Mitchell Harper is considered to be one of most followed and respected technology entrepreneurs in the country.
His business Bigcommerce, which he co-founded in 2009, provides e-commerce software for over 40,000 online stores worldwide.
Hugely successful, Bigcommerce has secured $75 million in venture capital, with US venture capital fund Revolution Growth making its biggest ever investment of $US40 million in the company in July.
Along with his co-founder, Eddie Machaalani, the pair made The BRW young rich list for 2013, listing 8th and 9th with an earning of $135 million.
Here are the quotes that form the foundations for how Mitchell Harper thinks about, well, everything.
- 1. “To influence yourself, you have to ask better questions” – Tony Robbins
- 2. “All of the answers to your problems are outside your comfort zone” – Keith Cunningham
- 3. “A man is what he thinks about all day long” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Now Read: 16 Australian Entrepreneurs Share Their Most Valuable Life Lessons
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.