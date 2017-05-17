These 3 megatrends will change the way we think about energy

Photo: iStock

Modern living requires energy. And as the world continues to grow and develop safer, more sustainable, and more efficient energy will be needed.

Three megatrends will particularly add to this demand: urbanisation, digitisation and industrialisation.

Global specialists in energy management and automation, Schneider Electric see these megatrends being a guiding force in the way we respond to new challenges, will force us to think and act differently.

Here’s what it has to say about them.

Urbanisation

Urbanisation is the century’s biggest event. Think about it – we will build as many cities in the next 40 years as we have had since the beginning of humanity. The figures are staggering. Over the next 30 years, we will urbanise 70 million people every year. This is like building 14 new cities as big as Sydney each year.

So if you think the current cities are congested, polluted and unbearable, we have a collective responsibility to make sure these new cities are truly livable. In Australia, 90% of people already live in cities. Sydney’s population alone is predicted to increase by 60% over the next 3 decades.

Digitisation

The second megatrend of this century is digitisation. The first episode of the internet is about communications between people-to-people. We are now entering into the second episode of the Internet which is about connecting people-to-devices, people-to-machines and devices-to-devices. Over the next 5 years, we will connect to the web 20 times more devices than new people. So there will be lots more traffic, data, storage and energy consumption.

Industrialisation

The third megatrend that is pushing for Energy is industrialisation. Globally, industry is responsible for more than 30% of the world’s energy consumption and over the next 35 years this is going to increase by 50%. In Australia, we know that our industrial facilities are on the decline, however, energy is still a major conversation. Our facilities are focussed on ways to promote energy efficiency and how they can reduce their energy usage in the face of rising costs. With them, we talk about the ‘hidden fuel’ – that is, the energy that they don’t need to purchase because they don’t need to use it on the shop floor.

