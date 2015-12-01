These 3 infographics tell you everything you need to know about Google

Everyone knows Google is a search engine but how much do we really know about the tech giant considered to be the third most valuable brand this year and consistently ranked as one of the best workplaces in the world?

Digital marketing agency, Promodo, has put together these nifty set of Google facts including the inspiration behind Google Images, how much its advertising space is worth, the computing power for Google searches through to the acquisitions throughout its 12-year history.

Since starting out as a search engine, Google has become responsible for processing two-thirds of the world’s web searches on desktop computers and is now a mapping service, email provider and advertising company all-in-one.

Here are the infographics below.

Google as a search engine

Google as a company

The weird and wonderful world of Google

