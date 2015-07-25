These 3 headlines from today's Greek press give you an idea of just how devastating the crisis has been

Let’s take a break from the blow-by-blow coverage of negotiations between Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras and his creditors at the EU and the IMF.

Presented without further comment, are three headlines from today’s news as published by Ekathimerini, a local service that publishes in English.

Blame who you want for the debt crisis, but here’s the human cost.

Those kids didn’t run up that debt:

Yep. They’re running out of food in some places:

The number of small and medium-sized business in Greece has dropped by 27% since 2008.

