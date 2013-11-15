These 3 Credit Cards Could Save You Money On Black Friday

Don’t want to deal with Black Friday crowds but still get Black Friday prices?

According to personal finance site NerdWallet, some credit cards allow you to do just that.

MasterCard, Discover, and Citibank offer price matching, or price protection, on certain consumer goods. So if you use your card to make a purchase today and then see that item on sale for a lower price on Black Friday, the card issuer will pay you the difference. From NerdWallet:

“While these programs exclude jewelry, auto parts, perishables and other goods, they are still a great way for consumers to save money without the hassle. Consumers can avoid Black Friday crowds by purchasing an item in early November, then submitting a dated Black Friday ad to take advantage of the price drop. Even better, they can check leaked ads to make sure the items they want will go on sale, and that they’re within the price protection coverage limits.”

Most card issuers will ask for your receipt, credit card statement, and a dated ad or note from a manager on store stationery with the lower price point.

Discover seems to offer the best price protection policy, with a high maximum refund of $500 per claim and $US2,500 per year and a lengthy 90-day timeframe for claims.

Here’s a look at some Black Friday deals that have already been leaked.

