These 3 Basic Charts Show Why Goldman Has To Cut Pay

As we noted late last night, it is being reported that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are cutting pay for their top employees.



Zeroing in on Goldman, which is seen as both the benchmark and apotheosis of Wall Street pay, is this any surprise?

Particularly, does it make sense for partners, who are accountable for the profitability of their business units and the firm in general, to take a significant pay cut?

These three charts say it is a no brainer. Absolutely the top has to take a pay cut.

Revenues, EPS and share price are all down significantly since 2010.

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

