These 3 Australian universities are in the top 100 in the world for research

Three Australian universities are in the top 100 most improved academic institutions globally after they showed significant growth in high-quality research publications.

In the Nature Index, the University of New South Wales (52nd), the University of Queensland (58th) and Curtin University (94th) have all been named as players to watch after increasing their performances between 2012 and 2015.

Curtin University in Western Australia increased its contribution to high quality journals by more than 80% in four years.

Earlier this year Australia was placed 12th globally for its contribution to high-quality scientific research papers, according to the Nature Index Tables.

In the latest index, nine of the top 10 institutions in this most improved list are Chinese.

The Nature Index, by the journal Nature, tracks the research of more than 8,000 global institutions in 150 countries.

The top 100 most improved institutions are ranked by the increase in their contribution to 68 high-quality journals.

David Swinbanks, the founder of the Nature Index, says the index is an increasingly powerful tool to assess research performance.

“By identifying these rising stars, we’re given an insight into which new emerging institutions are likely to play a role in addressing some of the globe’s most pressing challenges,” he says.

