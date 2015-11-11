These 25-year-old BFFs are Instagram stars thanks to their crazy beards

These guys just might have the most cheerful beards in the world.

“The Gay Beards” is a beautiful new Instagram account run by 25-year-old BFFs Brian Delaurenti and Johnathan Dahla, who live in Portland, Oregon.

After starting their Instagram account in July 2014, the two dudes have amassed over 103,000 followers just by decorating their lush facial hair.

From flowers and glitter to food and pompoms, the duo isn’t afraid to get their beards messy for the perfect Instagram shot.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.