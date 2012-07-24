These 21 Sports Franchises Have Been The Worst Investments Since 2000

Photo: AP
Forbes recently released its list of the most valuable sports teams in the world. And last week we took a look at the 18 North American sports franchises that have grown in value the most since 2000.But while those are the franchises that should be commended for being good investments, what fun would it be if we didn’t also look at the franchises that have been the worst investments.
The good news is, of the 117 franchises from the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) that were around in 2000, none have decreased in value. However, 21 clubs have grown less than 50% and seven clubs have seen less than 20% growth in 12 years.
On the next few pages, we will take a look at the not-so-elite 21…
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $217 million
Value in 2012: $325 million
% Increase: 49.8%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $141 million
Value in 2012: $211 million
% Increase: 49.6%
League: NBA
Value in 2000: $184 million
Value in 2012: $270 million
% Increase: 46.7%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $160 million
Value in 2012: $232 million
% Increase: 45.0%
League: NBA
Value in 2000: $236 million
Value in 2012: $332 million
% Increase: 40.7%
League: NBA
Value in 2000: $272 million
Value in 2012: $370 million
% Increase: 36.0%
League: NBA
Value in 2000: $233 million
Value in 2012: $314 million
% Increase: 34.8%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $347 million
Value in 2012: $460 million
% Increase: 32.6%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $388 million
Value in 2012: $508 million
% Increase: 30.9%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $182 million
Value in 2012: $230 million
% Increase: 26.4%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $129 million
Value in 2012: $163 million
% Increase: 26.4%
League: NBA
Value in 2000: $232 million
Value in 2012: $283 million
% Increase: 22.0%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $240 million
Value in 2012: $290 million
% Increase: 20.8%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $138 million
Value in 2012: $164 million
% Increase: 18.8%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $136 million
Value in 2012: $157 million
% Increase: 15.4%
League: MLB
Value in 2000: $364 million
Value in 2012: $410 million
% Increase: 12.6%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $163 million
Value in 2012: $181 million
% Increase: 11.0%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $147 million
Value in 2012: $162 million
% Increase: 10.2%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $139 million
Value in 2012: $149 million
% Increase: 7.2%
League: NHL
Value in 2000: $198 million
Value in 2012: $198 million
% Increase: 0.0%
