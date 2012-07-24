These 21 Sports Franchises Have Been The Worst Investments Since 2000

Forbes recently released its list of the most valuable sports teams in the world. And last week we took a look at the 18 North American sports franchises that have grown in value the most since 2000.But while those are the franchises that should be commended for being good investments, what fun would it be if we didn’t also look at the franchises that have been the worst investments.

The good news is, of the 117 franchises from the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) that were around in 2000, none have decreased in value. However, 21 clubs have grown less than 50% and seven clubs have seen less than 20% growth in 12 years.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at the not-so-elite 21…

#21 Boston Bruins

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $217 million

Value in 2012: $325 million

% Increase: 49.8%

#20 San Jose Sharks

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $141 million

Value in 2012: $211 million

% Increase: 49.6%

#19 Utah Jazz

League: NBA

Value in 2000: $226 million

Value in 2012: $335 million

% Increase: 48.2%

#18 Atlanta Hawks

League: NBA

Value in 2000: $184 million

Value in 2012: $270 million

% Increase: 46.7%

#17 Los Angeles Kings

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $160 million

Value in 2012: $232 million

% Increase: 45.0%

#16 Detroit Pistons

League: NBA

Value in 2000: $236 million

Value in 2012: $332 million

% Increase: 40.7%

#15 Portland Trail Blazers

League: NBA

Value in 2000: $272 million

Value in 2012: $370 million

% Increase: 36.0%

#14 Philadelphia 76ers

League: NBA

Value in 2000: $233 million

Value in 2012: $314 million

% Increase: 34.8%

#13 Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $347 million

Value in 2012: $460 million

% Increase: 32.6%

#12 Atlanta Braves

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $388 million

Value in 2012: $508 million

% Increase: 30.9%

#11 Dallas Stars

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $182 million

Value in 2012: $230 million

% Increase: 26.4%

#10 Nashville Predators

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $129 million

Value in 2012: $163 million

% Increase: 26.4%

#9 Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

Value in 2000: $232 million

Value in 2012: $283 million

% Increase: 22.0%

#8 Philadelphia Flyers

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $240 million

Value in 2012: $290 million

% Increase: 20.8%

#7 Winnipeg Jets (formerly Atlanta Thrashers)

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $138 million

Value in 2012: $164 million

% Increase: 18.8%

#6 St Louis Blues

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $136 million

Value in 2012: $157 million

% Increase: 15.4%

#5 Cleveland Indians

League: MLB

Value in 2000: $364 million

Value in 2012: $410 million

% Increase: 12.6%

#4 New Jersey Devils

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $163 million

Value in 2012: $181 million

% Increase: 11.0%

#3 Florida Panthers

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $147 million

Value in 2012: $162 million

% Increase: 10.2%

#2 New York Islanders

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $139 million

Value in 2012: $149 million

% Increase: 7.2%

#1 Colorado Avalanche

League: NHL

Value in 2000: $198 million

Value in 2012: $198 million

% Increase: 0.0%

