These 21 Sports Franchises Have Been The Worst Investments Since 2000

Photo: AP

Forbes recently released its list of the most valuable sports teams in the world. And last week we took a look at the 18 North American sports franchises that have grown in value the most since 2000.But while those are the franchises that should be commended for being good investments, what fun would it be if we didn’t also look at the franchises that have been the worst investments.



The good news is, of the 117 franchises from the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) that were around in 2000, none have decreased in value. However, 21 clubs have grown less than 50% and seven clubs have seen less than 20% growth in 12 years.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at the not-so-elite 21…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.