These 20 Schools Spend The Most Money On Their Basketball Teams

Cork Gaines
duke basketball

Recently, we took a look at the biggest money-makers in college sports as well as the schools that spend the most money on their football teams. Now let’s see how much schools spend on their men’s basketball programs.

For many schools, the football and men’s basketball teams are the only profitable sports. Subsequently, a lot of that revenue is used to finance the remaining sports in a school’s athletic program. But before that happens, a certain amount must go back into the programs that are writing the checks.

(all data via Business of College Sports)

#20 Oklahoma State

EXPENSES: $5,658,993

REVENUE: $12,262,241

PROFIT: $6,603,248

#19 Washington

EXPENSES: $5,702,562

REVENUE: $10,474,040

PROFIT: $4,771,478

#18 Maryland

EXPENSES: $6,062,659

REVENUE: $10,965,638

PROFIT: $4,902,979

#17 Texas A&M

EXPENSES: $6,340,072

REVENUE: $9,786,655

PROFIT: $3,446,583

#16 Wisconsin

EXPENSES: $6,394,547

REVENUE: $16,353,313

PROFIT: $9,958,766

#15 North Carolina

EXPENSES: $6,510,942

REVENUE: $19,672,012

PROFIT: $13,161,070

#14 UCLA

EXPENSES: $6,702,818

REVENUE: $11,621,364

PROFIT: $4,918,546

#13 Alabama

EXPENSES: $6,819,080

REVENUE: $11,016,184

PROFIT: $4,197,104

#12 Tennessee

EXPENSES: $6,863,233

REVENUE: $13,785,893

PROFIT: $6,922,660

#11 Arizona

EXPENSES: $6,918,239

REVENUE: $21,209,980

PROFIT: $14,291,741

#10 Pittsburgh

EXPENSES: $7,181,490

REVENUE: $13,574,317

PROFIT: $6,392,827

#9 Syracuse

EXPENSES: $7,532,455

REVENUE: $19,017,231

PROFIT: $11,484,776

#8 Indiana

EXPENSES: $7,945,102

REVENUE: $17,804,586

PROFIT: $9,859,484

#7 Texas

EXPENSES: $8,195,360

REVENUE: $16,437,705

PROFIT: $8,242,345

#6 Michigan State

EXPENSES: $9,263,945

REVENUE: $16,479,208

PROFIT: $7,215,263

#5 Arkansas

EXPENSES: $9,548,135

REVENUE: $14,608,513

PROFIT: $5,060,378

#4 Marquette

EXPENSES: $10,348,303

REVENUE: $15,568,569

PROFIT: $5,220,266

#3 Kentucky

EXPENSES: $12,355,375

REVENUE: $18,557,243

PROFIT: $6,201,868

#2 Louisville

EXPENSES: $13,336,649

REVENUE: $40,887,938

PROFIT: $27,551,289

#1 Duke

EXPENSES: $13,819,529

REVENUE: $28,917,329

PROFIT: $15,097,800

