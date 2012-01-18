These 20 Schools Spend The Most Money On Their Basketball Teams

Recently, we took a look at the biggest money-makers in college sports as well as the schools that spend the most money on their football teams. Now let’s see how much schools spend on their men’s basketball programs.
For many schools, the football and men’s basketball teams are the only profitable sports. Subsequently, a lot of that revenue is used to finance the remaining sports in a school’s athletic program. But before that happens, a certain amount must go back into the programs that are writing the checks.
(all data via Business of College Sports)
EXPENSES: $5,658,993
REVENUE: $12,262,241
PROFIT: $6,603,248
EXPENSES: $5,702,562
REVENUE: $10,474,040
PROFIT: $4,771,478
EXPENSES: $6,062,659
REVENUE: $10,965,638
PROFIT: $4,902,979
EXPENSES: $6,340,072
REVENUE: $9,786,655
PROFIT: $3,446,583
EXPENSES: $6,394,547
REVENUE: $16,353,313
PROFIT: $9,958,766
EXPENSES: $6,510,942
REVENUE: $19,672,012
PROFIT: $13,161,070
EXPENSES: $6,702,818
REVENUE: $11,621,364
PROFIT: $4,918,546
EXPENSES: $6,819,080
REVENUE: $11,016,184
PROFIT: $4,197,104
EXPENSES: $6,863,233
REVENUE: $13,785,893
PROFIT: $6,922,660
EXPENSES: $6,918,239
REVENUE: $21,209,980
PROFIT: $14,291,741
EXPENSES: $7,181,490
REVENUE: $13,574,317
PROFIT: $6,392,827
EXPENSES: $7,532,455
REVENUE: $19,017,231
PROFIT: $11,484,776
EXPENSES: $7,945,102
REVENUE: $17,804,586
PROFIT: $9,859,484
EXPENSES: $8,195,360
REVENUE: $16,437,705
PROFIT: $8,242,345
EXPENSES: $9,263,945
REVENUE: $16,479,208
PROFIT: $7,215,263
EXPENSES: $9,548,135
REVENUE: $14,608,513
PROFIT: $5,060,378
EXPENSES: $10,348,303
REVENUE: $15,568,569
PROFIT: $5,220,266
EXPENSES: $12,355,375
REVENUE: $18,557,243
PROFIT: $6,201,868
EXPENSES: $13,336,649
REVENUE: $40,887,938
PROFIT: $27,551,289
EXPENSES: $13,819,529
REVENUE: $28,917,329
PROFIT: $15,097,800
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.