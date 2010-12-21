Meet 20 People Who Became Billionaires This Year

Photo: ap

For some people, 2010 was a great year. 90-seven people did particularly well and reached a new level of wealth; these people went from being millionaires to billionaires.We compared Forbes’ 2010 billionaire list to their 2009 rankings and found 20 of the 97 new additions. From the co-founder of Bloomberg LP to a KFC chicken supplier, here are 20 people who reached all-time financial highs this year.



All information on the following slides was found on Forbes except for Jessica Simpson.

Horst Paulmann Net worth: $5 billion How he made his fortune: Paulmann started his entrepreneurial career by opening multiple supermarkets, including Jumbo hypermarket which now has 42 locations. His net worth really kicked up a notch when he created Cencosud, a major conglomerate in Latin America, and took it public. Elizabeth Mohn Net worth: $4.4 billion How she made her fortune: Mohn and her family inherited 23% share of $22.5 billion (sales) media conglomerate, Bertelsmann AG. Wu Yajun Net worth: $3.9 billion How she made her fortune: Yajun is a self-made billionaire; she co-founded Longfor Properties, a real estate developer that went public at the end of 2009. Liu Zhongtian Net worth: $3.2 billion How he made his fortune: Zhongtian created China Zhongwang and took it public last year. Warren Stephens Net worth: $3.0 billion How he made his fortune: Warren became chief executive of his family's business, Stephens Inc. in 1986 and acquired 100% of the company in 2006. Wang Jianlin Net worth: $3.0 billion How he made his fortune: This guy owns a lot of stuff: 50 movie theatres, 8 hotels, and he chairs one of the largest property developers in Asia, Dalian Wanda Group. Zdenek Bakala Net worth: $1.2 billion How he made his fortune: Bakala began his career in finance in the '90s and launched the first Credit Suisse in Prague. A few years later he founded Patria Finance, a massive investment banking boutique in Czech Republic. In 2004, he leveraged a buyout for a company he gained control of, OKD. Bakala also owns stake in multiple companies, including 30% in miner New World Resources, and 11% of Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo. Wang Wenjing Net worth: $1.1 billion How he made his fortune: Wenjing began his career at a very young age, entering business college when he was only 14 years old. After obtaining a degree at 18, he got into the software business with a friend. Wenjing is now the chairman of business software supplier Ufida, one of China's largest suppliers of software for businesses. Allen Wong Net worth: $1.1 billion How he made his fortune: Wong is the cofounder of Video Technology (VTech), one of the largest makers of cordless phones in the world. Charles Zegar Net worth: $1.0 billion How he made his fortune: Charles is the cofounder of Bloomberg LP. Fu Guangming Net worth: $1.0 billion How he made his fortune: Guangming is a chicken supplier who got his big break in 1994 when he earned KFC as a client. His company, Fujian Sunner Development, went public in October. Solomon Lew Net worth: $1.0 billion How he made his fortune: Lew built his father's retail business into an empire after gaining control of it at the age of 18. He sold his stake in retail mammoth Coles for $950 million, and his Premier Investments vehicle nearly tripled in value since last year. Li Zhaohui Net worth: $1.0 billion How he made his fortune: Life hasn't always been easy for Zhaohui. After his father was shot, he took over his company, Shanxi Haixin Iron & Steel Group, one of China's biggest private steel manufacturers. According to Forbes, the total assets are $1.2 billion. Mian Muhammad Mansha Net worth: $1.0 billion How he made his fortune: Mansha is Pakistan's first billionaire. After he graduated college, Manshua joined his family's textile business. When his father passed away, he took it over and now the company, Nishat Group, is the largest exporter of cotton clothes in the world. The Gap is one of his clients. Mansha also owned and sold Muslim Commercial Bank shares for $900 million in 2008. Anji Reddy Net worth: $1.0 billion How he made his fortune: The son of a farmer, Reddy founded Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, a publicly traded generics drug maker. His company pulls in $1.5 billion in sales and has 10 plants. Suzan Sabanci Dincer Net worth: $1.0 billion How she made her fortune: Dincer joined her family's business, Sabanci Group, and became assistant treasure of its Akbank. Eventually, she became the executive chairman. Nobutoshi Shimamura Net worth: $1.0 billion How he made his fortune: Shimamura turned a small kimono shop into a 1,500-store discount-clothes retailer named after him. Although he is retired, he still owns stake in the company. Steven Schonfeld Net worth: $1.0 billion How he made his fortune: Schonfeld began his career as a stock broker at Prudential Bache and founded Schonfeld Group, a proprietary trading company, in 1988. In 2008 the market volatility worked in his favour and Schonfeld Group's revenues skyrocketed to $570 million, an 86% increase over the year prior. Andrej Babis Net worth: $1.0 billion How he made his fortune: Babis became a billionaire this year when his chemical and agricultural food company, Agrofert Holding, merged with its rival, Agropol Group. Dwight Schar Net worth: $1.0 billion How he made his fortune: Schar has had many careers and a few failures. He payed for his education by working at a pipe-fitting factory and then he became a middle school teacher. Eventually, Schar moved into real estate. In 1979 he founded NVHomes which went public in 1979. After going bankrupt in 1992, he bounced back and earned millions from stock sales in the mid-90's. He is a minority share holder in the Washington Redskins. BONUS: Jessica Simpson reportedly is a lot richer than you think Net worth: One writer thinks it's nearly $1 billion (it's probably nowhere near that). The logic is that her accessories company apparently pulled in $750 million this year alone. (Assuming this sales figure is true, Simpson's net worth would depend heavily on how much of the company she owns, whether her company keeps 100% of that revenue or only a tiny royalty, and how profitable the company is. In any event, that's a lot of accessories.) How she made her fortune: Jessica Simpson is not just a singer and an actress. She has a successful accessories line which sells shoes, bags, jewelry and sunglasses. Not to mention she's on the cover of multiple magazines. She also released her own fragrance, 'Fancy.' Thanks to the $750 million it raked in this year, it looks like her shoe and bag business has a real shot of becoming a billion-dollar company. To read about more wealthy entrepreneurs, don't miss... America's 20 Richest Founders >>

