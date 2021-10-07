Search

These 20 countries and territories are home to most of the world’s 2,755 billionaires

Sarah Jackson
Singapore skyline
An office worker walks along the Singapore River front during the lunch hour. Wong Maye-E/AP
  • There are 2,755 people in Forbes’ 35th annual ranking of the world’s billionaires.
  • Almost every country added more billionaires in 2021, and the Top 20 had some noteworthy shakeups.
  • Here are the 20 countries and territories that most of the world’s richest people call home.
  • See more stories on Insider’s business page.

The US and China have the lion’s share of the world’s richest people, unsurprisingly. But almost every country in the world saw their number of billionaire residents rise this year, according to Forbes’ 2021 Billionaires List.

This means there’s plenty of shakeups and surprises on the list of countries with the most billionaires.

India, for example, broke into the Top 3 after adding 19 new billionaires this year, according to Forbes’ ranking. Italy, meanwhile, made it into the Top 10.

Forbes’ list of billionaires for 2021 includes 2,755 people. The following places are home to 2,444 of these billionaires.

Here are the 20 countries and territories with the biggest number of the world’s billionaires:

1. United States
New York skyline
The US has 724 billionaires, led by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk is worth $US202.6 ($AU279) billion.
2. China
Shanghai city
The night skyline in Shanghai. Feng Li/Getty Images
China has 626 billionaires, led by Zhong Shanshan, who chairs bottled water company Nongfu Spring. He is worth $US65 ($AU89) billion.
3. India
New Delhi Skyline
Skyline in New Delhi. Shihan Shan/Getty Images
India has 140 billionaires, led by Mukesh Ambani, who chairs Reliance Industries Limited, a conglomerate with interests in telecommunications, retail, and oil and gas. He is worth $US97.7 ($AU134) billion.
4. Germany
Brandenburg gate
An unusually empty scene in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Germany has 136 billionaires, led by Beate Heister and Karl Albrecht Jr., who are heirs to the Aldi empire. They are worth $US43.4 ($AU60) billion.
5. Russia
Moscow russia
Russia has 117 billionaires, led by the family of Alexey Mordashov, former CEO of steel and mining company Severstal. Mordashov and his family are worth $US31 ($AU43) billion.
6. Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Hong Kong has 71 billionaires, led by Li Ka-shing. He is the former chairman of CK Asset Holdings, which operates real estate businesses, and CK Hutchison Holdings, which has interests in retail, infrastructure, and port services. He is worth $US31 ($AU43).4 billion.
7. Brazil
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil has 65 billionaires, led by investment banker Jorge Paulo Lemann and his family. They are worth $US14.9 ($AU20) billion.
8. Canada
Toronto skyline
Canada has 64 billionaires, led by media magnate David Thomson and his family. Thomson and his family are worth $US50.9 ($AU70) billion.
9. United Kingdom
London england
The UK has 56 billionaires, led by chemical engineer-turned-financier James Ratcliffe, who is worth $US14.8 ($AU20) billion.
10. Italy
Italy covid-19 lockdown
A general view of the Fontana di Trevi (Trevi Fountain) empty and without tourists during the first day of lockdown on March 15. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
Italy has 51 billionaires, led by Giovanni Ferrero, who is executive chairman of his family’s namesake chocolate business. Ferrero is worth $US34.1 ($AU47) billion.
11. Japan
Tokyo skyline
Japan has 49 billionaires, led by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, who is worth $US27.4 ($AU38) billion.
12. Taiwan
A general view of the Taipei skyline shows the Taipei 101 building before Earth Hour in Taipei, Taiwan March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of the Taipei skyline shows the Taipei 101 building before Earth Hour in Taipei, Taiwan Thomson Reuters
Taiwan has 47 billionaires, led by Terry Gou, who is the CEO of Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer. He is worth $US6.4 ($AU9) billion.
13. Australia
Sydney australia
Australia has 44 billionaires, led by mining magnate Gina Rinehart, who is worth $US22.4 ($AU31) billion.
14. South Korea
Seoul South korea
South Korea has 43 billionaires, led by Seo Jung-jin, the co-founder of biopharmaceutical company Celltrion. He is worth $US9.2 ($AU13) billion.
15. France
Marseille from Above
France has 42 billionaires, led by LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and his family. Arnault and his family are worth $US177.1 ($AU244) billion.
16. Sweden
Stockholm
Hotels lining the waterfront of Stockholm goga18128/Shutterstock
Sweden has 41 billionaires, led by former H&M chairman Stefan Persson, who is worth $US19 ($AU26) billion.
17. Switzerland
Zurich
Switzerland has 40 billionaires, led by Mediterranean Shipping Company founder Gianluigi Aponte and his wife, Rafaela. The couple is worth $US10.4 ($AU14) billion.
18. Thailand
Pakin Songmor Bangkok, ThailandGettyImages 875666134
Thailand has 31 billionaires, led by Dhanin Chearavanont, who is chairman of conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, which has interests in agro-industry, retail, and telecommunications. Chearavanont is worth $US12.6 ($AU17) billion.
19. Spain
Madrid
Spain has 30 billionaires, led by Amancio Ortega, who is the co-founder of clothing retailer Inditex Group, which owns Zara. Ortega is worth $US82.4 ($AU113) billion.
20. Singapore
Singapore skyline
An office worker walks along the Singapore River front during the lunch hour. Wong Maye-E/AP
Singapore has 27 billionaires, led by Zhang Yong, who is the chairman of hotpot restaurant chain Haidilao. Yong is worth $US10.3 ($AU14) billion.

Turkey tied with Singapore for 20th place with 27 billionaires of its own, although Singapore had more billionaires last year than Turkey did.

About the Author
Sarah Jackson