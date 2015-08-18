These 2 Ferraris alone sold for over $33 million at auction

We should be getting used to this. The 2015 Monterey Car Week wrapped up this weekend, and both the Saturday and Sunday auctions at Pebble Beach featured Ferraris bringing in big bucks.

Gooding & Company handled two big multimillion-dollar sales. On Saturday, this 1962 Ferrari “Sharknose” 250 GT sold for $US16,500,000.

Gooding called this car a “one-of-a-kind” example of the Model. It was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro for the personal use of Nuccio Bertone, combining two legendary names in Italian automotive design.

On Sunday, this 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider saw a hammer price of $US16,800,000.

According to the Gooding & Company catalogue, this Ferrari spent time in both California and Europe, and was once blue before being sold and repainted in the late 1960s.

That’s $US33.3 million, for two cars. Numerous other Ferraris were also auctioned in Monterey, demonstrating that the market for collectible cars from the Prancing Stallion is still going strong. Porches, Maseratis, Lamborghinis, Mercedes, and Mustangs were also on offer, but the bottom line is that Ferrari continues to rule the classic car roost.

