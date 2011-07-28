These 19 Social Networks Are Bigger Than Google+

Photo: Flickr/Esther Dyson
Google+ has had a successful launch — even Googlers are surprised by how fast the service got to 10 million registered users.But it’s still got a long way to go.
According to statistics from Experian Hitwise, Google+ was only the number 20 social networking Web site in the United States, with 1.79 million visits last week.
That’s actually down 3% from last week, when Google+ ranked number 19.
Experian doesn’t measure mobile users or indirect visits through the toolbar on the top of Gmail, Google Search, and other Google properties.
But even so, Google+ is still far from a mainstream hit.
We have little doubt it will eventually surpass most of these competitors, but it’s interesting to see how much traffic they all have — and how far Google+ has to go.
#16: BlackPlanet, a social network focused on African-Americans and owned by Radio One, 2.46 million.
#7: MyLife is a people search site that forces people to create a profile to get results. It had 10.88 million visits from the U.S. last week.
Its founder, 21-year-old Catherine Cook (pictured here), just sold the site for $100 million to Latin American social network QuePaso.
#2: Twitter, 42.53 million. And that's just on the Web site -- mobile and visits from Twitter clients aren't included.
