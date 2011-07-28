These 19 Social Networks Are Bigger Than Google+

There’s still a ways to go.

Photo: Flickr/Esther Dyson

Google+ has had a successful launch — even Googlers are surprised by how fast the service got to 10 million registered users.But it’s still got a long way to go.



According to statistics from Experian Hitwise, Google+ was only the number 20 social networking Web site in the United States, with 1.79 million visits last week.

That’s actually down 3% from last week, when Google+ ranked number 19.

Experian doesn’t measure mobile users or indirect visits through the toolbar on the top of Gmail, Google Search, and other Google properties.

But even so, Google+ is still far from a mainstream hit.

We have little doubt it will eventually surpass most of these competitors, but it’s interesting to see how much traffic they all have — and how far Google+ has to go.

