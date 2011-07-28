These 19 Social Networks Are Bigger Than Google+

Matt Rosoff
larry pageThere’s still a ways to go.

Photo: Flickr/Esther Dyson

Google+ has had a successful launch — even Googlers are surprised by how fast the service got to 10 million registered users.But it’s still got a long way to go.

According to statistics from Experian Hitwise, Google+ was only the number 20 social networking Web site in the United States, with 1.79 million visits last week.

That’s actually down 3% from last week, when Google+ ranked number 19.

Experian doesn’t measure mobile users or indirect visits through the toolbar on the top of Gmail, Google Search, and other Google properties.

But even so, Google+ is still far from a mainstream hit.

We have little doubt it will eventually surpass most of these competitors, but it’s interesting to see how much traffic they all have — and how far Google+ has to go.

#19: Gaia Online, an anime-themed social world, had 2.08 million U.S. visitors last week.

#17: Orkut, also owned by Google, had 2.37 million U.S. visitors. (It's huge in Brazil.)

#16: BlackPlanet, a social network focused on African-Americans and owned by Radio One, 2.46 million.

#14: Badoo, a flirty social network for meeting new people nearby, 3.23 million.

It just hit 122 million total registered users a few days ago.

#13: DeviantArt, an online community for artists to share and display their work, 3.84 million.

#12: Fantage, a cartoony social network for kids, 4.98 million.

#11: Classmates.com, for finding old classmates, 5.95 million.

#10: Tumblr, the popular social-blogging platform, 6.81 million.

#9: CafeMom, a social network for mums, 7.77 million.

Club Penguin, a Disney social network for kids, 7.98 million.

#7: MyLife is a people search site that forces people to create a profile to get results. It had 10.88 million visits from the U.S. last week.

#6: LinkedIn had 14.67 million visits from the U.S. last week.

#5: MyYearbook, a top site for teens, 15.24 million.

Its founder, 21-year-old Catherine Cook (pictured here), just sold the site for $100 million to Latin American social network QuePaso.

#4: Tagged, a social network focused meeting new people, 21.65 million.

Check out our interview with Tagged founder Greg Tseng (pictured here) from February.

#3: MySpace isn't dead -- last week, it got 23.02 million visits from the U.S.

#2: Twitter, 42.53 million. And that's just on the Web site -- mobile and visits from Twitter clients aren't included.

#1: Facebook, with 189.62 million U.S. visits last week. Nobody else is even close.

