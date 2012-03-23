Check Out Which Celebrities Are On Pinterest

Photo: AP, Getty images, PCA screengrab

If you haven’t heard of Pinterest, you’re missing out.The site, which brands itself as “a pinboard for the things you love” is highly addicting—so addicting it’s gaining the attention of everyone from college students to Hollywood’s A-listers.



The site allows you to virtually pin anything of interest to pinboards through photos. Since its debut in 2010, Pinterest boasts 17.8 million users.

So far, Barack Obama and Demi Moore are among the 16 known celebrities pinning it up.

Among the best boards include Seacrest‘s “Not Your mum’s Grilled Cheese” and Mark Zuckerberg‘s iPhone “Home Screens.”

There are some pretty vain ones too: “What Ryan’s Wearing” and self-promoter Alanis Morrisette who pins her articles, music videos and a list entitled, “Alanis Recommends.” (We don’t think she really gets it.)

