These 13 Stories Of Psychotic Banker behaviour Will Make You Want To Get Far, Far Away From Wall Street

American Pycho

Photo: hutnyk.files.wordpress.com

Today, Vincent McCrudden, the man who threatened 47 government officials on his website and via e-mail, was sentenced to 2 years and four months in prison, according to Bloomberg.Here’s an excerpt from one he sent back in 2010:



McCrudden wrote in a Sept. 30, 2010, e-mail to Daniel A. Driscoll, chief operating officer of the National Futures Association, that he had hired people to kill him.

“It wasn’t ever a question of ‘if’ I was going to kill you, it was just a question of when,” McCrudden wrote. He sent the e-mail from Singapore over Gensler’s name.

It’s shocking stuff, but we barely raised an eyebrow. Why? Because in our business (the business of following Wall Street) you see a lot of crazy people do a lot of crazy things.

