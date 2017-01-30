These 12 online classes will help you learn something new in 2017 -- and they're all $19

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The new year is officially here, and with it comes both the hope and expectation that we can change our lives for the better.

There’s no better time than the start of the year to set goals for yourself; everyone is beginning 2017 with a blank slate. Because of this, Udemy is offering more than 17,000 classes on their site for $19 each.

The deal ends in 2 days.

Below we’ve collected some of our favourite online courses Udemy has to offer — both best sellers from last year as well as a few perennial options.

Whether you want to learn to code, read faster, take better photographs, or speak with more confidence, there should be something that can help you stick to your resolutions. Simply enter the promo code “MAKEAMOVE” to redeem the deal.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

This article originally appeared at Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.