The National Spelling Bee is upon us, an annual event that dates back to the Coolidge administration that has served as a defining moment of immortality for 91 victorious children.



While the point of the Bee is to spell the words, not define them, half of the fun for the viewer is to get a taste of some of the more arcane elements of language.

We went back through the history of Spelling Bee winners to find the coolest words that won a kid a trophy.

Ordered sequentially by year:

2009: Laodician (adj.) – lukewarm or indifferent in religion or politics

Spelled by Kavya Shivashankar.





David Tidmarsh meets George W. Bush

2004:

autocthonous (adj.) – formed or originating in the place where found, nativeSpelled by David Tidmarsh





2002: prospicience (noun) – the act of looking forward, foresight



Spelled by Pratyush Buddiga





1999: logorrhea (adj.) – excessive and often incoherent talkativeness or wordiness



Spelled by Nupur Lala





1997: euonym (noun) – a name well suited to the person, place, or thing named

Spelled by Rebecca Sealfon





1996: vivisepulture (noun) – the act or practice of burying alive

Spelled by Wendy Guey





1989: spoliator (noun) – One who plunders, pillages, despoils, or robs

Spelled by Scott Isaacs

1980: elucubrate (verb)- to solve, write or compose by working studiously at night.

Spelled by Jacques Bailly

1962: esquamulose (adj.) – Not covered in scales, or of scale like objects, a smooth skin

Spelled by Nettie Crawford and Michael Day

1961: smaragdine (adj.) Of or relating to emeralds, having the colour of emeralds.

Spelled by John Capehart





1959: eudaemonic (adj.) – producing happiness, based on the idea of happiness as the proper end of conduct

Spelled by Henry Feldman





1951: insouciant (adj.) – lighthearted unconcern, nonchalance

Spelled by Irving Belz

