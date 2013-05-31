These Are The 12 Coolest Words That Guaranteed Immortality For Spelling Bee Contestants

Walter Hickey
Sean Conley spelling beeSean Conley wins the 2001 spelling bee

The National Spelling Bee is upon us, an annual event that dates back to the Coolidge administration that has served as a defining moment of immortality for 91 victorious children.

While the point of the Bee is to spell the words, not define them, half of the fun for the viewer is to get a taste of some of the more arcane elements of language. 

We went back through the history of Spelling Bee winners to find the coolest words that won a kid a trophy. 

Ordered sequentially by year:

2009: Laodician (adj.) – lukewarm or indifferent in religion or politics

Spelled by Kavya Shivashankar.


David Tidmarsh george w bushDavid Tidmarsh meets George W. Bush

2004: 

autocthonous (adj.) – formed or originating in the place where found, nativeSpelled by David Tidmarsh


2002: prospicience (noun) – the act of looking forward, foresight

Spelled by Pratyush Buddiga


1999: logorrhea (adj.) – excessive and often incoherent talkativeness or wordiness

Spelled by Nupur Lala


1997: euonym (noun) – a name well suited to the person, place, or thing named

Spelled by Rebecca Sealfon


1996:  vivisepulture (noun) – the act or practice of burying alive

Spelled by Wendy Guey


1989: spoliator (noun) – One who plunders, pillages, despoils, or robs 

Spelled by Scott Isaacs 

1980: elucubrate (verb)- to solve, write or compose by working studiously at night.

Spelled by Jacques Bailly 

1962:  esquamulose (adj.) – Not covered in scales, or of scale like objects, a smooth skin

Spelled by Nettie Crawford and Michael Day

1961: smaragdine (adj.) Of or relating to emeralds, having the colour of emeralds. 

Spelled by John Capehart  


1959: eudaemonic (adj.) – producing happiness, based on the idea of happiness as the proper end of conduct 

Spelled by Henry Feldman


1951: insouciant (adj.) –  lighthearted unconcern, nonchalance 

Spelled by Irving Belz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.