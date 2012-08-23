These 12 Crowdfunding-Backed Films Might Be The Next Big Indie Movie Hits

Photo: The Secret Alternative Guide Beijing/Kickstarter

No, question: When it comes to raising funds for film projects, crowd-sourcing is hot.Bret Easton Ellis exceeded his $100,000 goal on Kickstarter for “The Canyons,” starring Lindsay Lohan and porn star James Deen, by more than $59,000.



See the world’s next huge crowdfunding successes in film >

Russell Crowe donated $25,000 through Kickstarter to fund screenwriter Mark Staufer’s “The Numinous Place,” a transmedia, “cosmic detective story” that even, to its credit, features an app that induces lucid dreaming.

Even folk-punk starlet Amanda Palmer is financing her next album, tour and art book with the—are you sitting down?—$1.2 million she raised in a month on the site.

Also read: Kickstarter: the Indie Filmmaker’s New Best Friend

Indeed, crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo, which allow anyone to post a project or donate money to someone else’s, have democratized the financial backing of all kinds of projects. From films to publication launches, the campaigns typically last a month and include donor rewards and fresh updates from the artists.

And after starting out as a means for indie and student ventures to get off the ground, the allure of cutting out the studio middlemen has drawn industry heavyweights, too.

TheWrap has curated a list of 12 film-related projects that we believe have a shot at success. Some are close to their fundraising goals, others have just begun their campaigns.

See the world’s next huge crowdfunding successes in film >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.