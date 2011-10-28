These 11 Countries Can Look Forward To Blazing Hot Inflation In 2012

Eric Platt
Zimbabwe hyperinflation

Photo: AP

High inflation rates can be bad news, as it hurts purchasing power and hinders long-term investment decisions.In a new note, Morgan Stanley looked at inflation and GDP growth, and how the two metrics will shape international monetary policy.

The good news: governments will remain proactive and push economic increases by mostly any means.

The bad news: nearly a dozen countries covered by Morgan are expected to see inflation top 5% in 2012.

#10 (tie): Brazil - 2012 CPI: +5.7%

2012E GDP: +3.5%

2011E CPI: +6.6%

2010 CPI: +5.0%

Source: Morgan Stanley

#10 (tie): South Africa - 2012 CPI: +5.7%

2012E GDP: +3.0%

2011E CPI: +5.0%

2010 CPI: +4.3%

Source: Morgan Stanley

#9: Indonesia - 2012 CPI: +6.3%

2012E GDP: +5.8%

2011E CPI: +5.7%

2010 CPI: +5.1%

Source: Morgan Stanley

#8: India - 2012 CPI: +6.8%

2012E GDP: +7.4%

2011E CPI: +8.3%

2010 CPI: +12.0%

Source: Morgan Stanley

#6 (tie): Russia - 2012 CPI: +7.2%

2012E GDP: +5.2%

2011E CPI: +8.6%

2010 CPI: +6.9%

Source: Morgan Stanley

#6 (tie): Turkey - 2012 CPI: +7.2%

2012E GDP: +3.0%

2011E CPI: +6.1%

2010 CPI: +8.6%

Source: Morgan Stanley

#5: Ukraine - 2012 CPI: +8.0%

2012E GDP: +4.2%

2011E CPI: +8.6%

2010 CPI: +9.4%

Source: Morgan Stanley

#4: ﻿﻿Kazakhstan - 2012 CPI: +9.0%

2012E GDP: +6.0%

2011E CPI: +8.5%

2010 CPI: +7.1%

Source: Morgan Stanley

#3: Argentina - 2012 CPI: +10.1%

2012E GDP: +4.3%

2011E CPI: +9.7%

2010 CPI: +10.5%

Source: Morgan Stanley

#2: Nigeria - 2012 CPI: +10.6%

2012E GDP: +7.6%

2011E CPI: +10.6%

2010 CPI: +13.8%

Source: Morgan Stanley

#1: Venezuela - 2012 CPI: +22.5%

2012E GDP: +2.3%

2011E CPI: +25.1%

2010 CPI: +28.2%

Source: Morgan Stanley

Fastest GDP growth in the world

Many of these same countries are also seeing rapid economic expansion.
Check out the 15 countries with the fastest GDP growth >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.