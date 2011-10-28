These 11 Countries Can Look Forward To Blazing Hot Inflation In 2012

Photo: AP
High inflation rates can be bad news, as it hurts purchasing power and hinders long-term investment decisions.In a new note, Morgan Stanley looked at inflation and GDP growth, and how the two metrics will shape international monetary policy.
The good news: governments will remain proactive and push economic increases by mostly any means.
The bad news: nearly a dozen countries covered by Morgan are expected to see inflation top 5% in 2012.
2012E GDP: +3.5%
2011E CPI: +6.6%
2010 CPI: +5.0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012E GDP: +3.0%
2011E CPI: +5.0%
2010 CPI: +4.3%
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012E GDP: +5.8%
2011E CPI: +5.7%
2010 CPI: +5.1%
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012E GDP: +7.4%
2011E CPI: +8.3%
2010 CPI: +12.0%
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012E GDP: +5.2%
2011E CPI: +8.6%
2010 CPI: +6.9%
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012E GDP: +3.0%
2011E CPI: +6.1%
2010 CPI: +8.6%
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012E GDP: +4.2%
2011E CPI: +8.6%
2010 CPI: +9.4%
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012E GDP: +6.0%
2011E CPI: +8.5%
2010 CPI: +7.1%
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012E GDP: +4.3%
2011E CPI: +9.7%
2010 CPI: +10.5%
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012E GDP: +7.6%
2011E CPI: +10.6%
2010 CPI: +13.8%
Source: Morgan Stanley
2012E GDP: +2.3%
2011E CPI: +25.1%
2010 CPI: +28.2%
Source: Morgan Stanley
Many of these same countries are also seeing rapid economic expansion.
