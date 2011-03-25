These 11 Coal Stocks Are Heating Up Fast

In the wake of Japan’s recent earthquake, a lot of pundits have claimed that the public is more sceptical of nuclear power.



Given that a lot of so-called green technologies such as solar and hydro and wind still either require hefty government subsidies or are not efficient enough to meet current or projected power demands, coal (as well as nuclear) will be a part of our energy source for the foreseeable future.

While environmentalists and idealists would love to see a world in which energy production generates as little pollution as possible, the hard reality of our world is that all reliable sources of energy other than nuclear emit large amounts of pollution.

So, if claims that nuclear power will be scaled back are correct, where does the energy investor go?

Following is information on 11 prominent coal companies:

Peabody Energy Company (NYSE:BTU): $72.26 per share. Peabody Energy Corporation mines and markets predominantly low sulfur coal, primarily for use by electric utilities. The Company also trades coal and emission allowances. Peabody owns and operates mines in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana, and Australia. The Company also a minority interest in a Venezuelan mine through a joint venture.

Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ACI): $35.30 per share. Arch Coal, Inc. mines, processes, and markets low sulfur coal from surface, underground, and auger mines located in the Western United States and in the central Appalachian region. The Company markets its coal primarily to electric utilities.

CONSOL Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNX): $55.11 per share. CONSOL Energy, Inc. produces high-BTU bituminous coal, and also coalbed methane gas. The Company primarily produces pipeline-quality coalbed methane gas from coal properties in the Northern and the Central Appalachian basin, other western basins, and oil and gas from properties in the Appalachian and Illinois Basins.

Patriot Coal Corporation (NYSE:PCX): $25.13 per share. Patriot Coal Corporation is a coal mining company. The Company operates in Central and Northern Appalachia and the Illinois Basin.

Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ANR): $58.97 per share. Alpha Natural Resources, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal. The Company conducts operations from surface and underground mines located in the northern and central Appalachian regions and Colorado, all located in the United States. Alpha Natural Resources markets its coal to electric utilities, steel and other industrial producers.

Massey Energy Company (NYSE:MEE): $66.31 per share. Massey Energy Company produces, processes, and sells bituminous coal, low sulfur coal of steam and metallurgical grades through its processing and shipping centres. The Company currently operates coal mines in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Virginia. Massey provides its coal to utility, industrial, and metallurgical customers.

James River Coal Co. (NASDAQ:JRCC): $24.40 per share. James River Coal Company, through subsidiaries, mines coal. The Company’s subsidiaries operate in Kentucky.

International Coal Group, Inc. (NYSE:ICO): $10.98 per share. International Coal Group, Inc. mines coal. The Company operates in northern and central Appalachia and the Illinois basin.

Alliance Holdings GP L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP): $57.53 per share. Alliance Holdings GP LP owns and controls Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC, the managing general partner of Alliance Resources Partners, L.P. ARLP produces and markets coal for United States utilities and industrial users.

Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT): $121.43 per share. Walter Energy, Inc. mines coal. The Company produces metallurgical and steam and industrial coal; manufactures blast furnace, foundry, industrial and buckwheat coke; and produces light oil, coal tar, and ammonium sulfate. Walter Energy also degasifies coalbeds and sells the gas to a utility.

Oxford Resource Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OXF): $27.95 per share. Oxford Resource Partners LP acquires and produces surface coal reserves in the Northern Appalachia and the Illinois Basin. The company operates surface mines, preparation plants, and a barge loading facility.

This post originally appeared at Wall St. Cheat Sheet.

