These 11 Brands Need To Sign Jeremy Lin Endorsement Deals Immediately

Photo: SI.com

It’s no surprise that brands everywhere want to get their hands on the Knicks’ Jeremy Lin. Nike is already in the works on his signature shoe, but other than that Lin and his agent have turned down numerous endorsement deals, from watchmakers to cell phone companies.Maybe he is just waiting for a brand to come along to offer the right number. Or maybe he is waiting for a company and product that fit the Jeremy Lin brand.



The beauty of his brand is that he is not your average sports star, which leaves room for companies who usually wouldn’t take on an NBA endorser to get in on the Linstorm.

Continental Before the Knicks signed him, Lin played seven minutes in two preseason games with the Houston Rockets. Continental offers direct flights between its two major hubs, Houston and Newark, N.J. Perfect! Powerade He's already showing off the blue tongue during games. Bench Clothing Company He warmed the bench for a couple of years before he got his big shot. LensCrafters Airbnb Until a few weeks ago, Lin didn't have his own apartment in New York and was staying with friends. So he should know a thing or two about living in other people's apartments. Kaplan Lin graduated from Harvard in 2010. That should be all the credentials he needs to endorse Kaplan test prep. Band-Aid I think this picture says it all. NBC Sports Network In the wake of the ESPN 'Chink' headline debacle--and MSG's recent blackout of Knicks games--Lin should back NBC's nascent sports station. Southern Poverty Law centre As the NBA's first Chinese or Taiwanese American player, and only the fourth Asian-American in league history, Lin has dealt with his fair share of racism. Even his own team stepped over the line when the Madison Square Garden Network flashed up a photo of him and superimposed it with a fortune cookie. The SPLC, which has spent decades fighting racism, is a natural fit. Jennifer Convertibles Before Lin signed a lease on a $2.3 million condo in New York's Financial District, he was crashing on couches. He should know a good one when he sees it. Fidelity Investments Lin studied economics at Harvard and now he has a lot of money. I think that should satisfy the requirements. Now check out these insane agency perks >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.