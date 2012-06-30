These 11 Authors Hated The Film Adaptations Of Their Books

Photo: United Artists
Some of the most beloved movies ever were based on books. But just because we loved them doesn’t mean the original author did.Turns out huge actors including Tom Cruise, Christian Bale and Jack Nicholson didn’t impress the authors.
From Disney flicks to Stephen King thrillers, check out which film adaptations authors hated.
Despite having script approval, Travers' edits were largely disregarded. Travers loathed the movie's animated sequences and was perturbed that Mary Poppins' strict side was downplayed.
After some heated meetings, Travers reluctantly approved. She would have been shunned from the star-studded premiere had she not shamed a Disney exec into an invite.
The 65-year-old Travers spent most of the movie crying and ultimately refused to let Disney touch the rest of the series.
Not only did Anthony Burgess dislike the movie based on his novella A Clockwork Orange, he later regretted writing any of it in the first place.
Clive Cussler's Dirk Pitt tales have a cult following. Dirk Pitt movies don't, especially 2005's Sahara starring Matthew McConaughey and Penelope Cruz.
In fact, it was a certified flop: the $145 million production made just $68 million at the box office. Cussler said it was because the producer failed to give him total script control as agreed upon and sued for $38 million. He lost.
In fact, Cussler was ordered to pay $13.9 million for legal fees incurred by the Sahara production company. Though that order was overturned in 2010, it's safe to say that Cussler probably won't be pursuing that relationship again.
By the way, the other Dirk Pitt movie adaptation, Raise the Titanic!, was also an epic stinker and was even nominated for the first ever Golden Raspberry Award (in multiple categories). Despite having the star presence of Oscar winners Jason Robards and Alec Guinness, the movie made back less than 20 per cent of its $40 million budget.
There's a reason no one has ever seen a big-screen version of Catcher in the Rye or Franny and Zooey.
In the late '40s, J.D. Salinger consented to have his short story Uncle Wiggly in Connecticut made into a movie retitled My Foolish Heart. He was so mortified by the swooning love story that he swore his works would never be butchered again.
Bret Easton Ellis doesn't think any of the film adaptations of his books are that great (save for maybe The Rules of Attraction), but he dislikes some more than others.
Kesey was originally slated to help with the production, but left two weeks into the process. Though he claimed for a long time that he didn't even watch it and was especially upset that they didn't keep the viewpoint of Chief Bromden, his wife later said that he was glad the movie was made.
