These 10 Wall Streeters Are Friends With Some Pretty Awesome Celebrities

Photo: Business Insider with AP

As high rollers that constantly enjoy the spotlight of the media, it’s no surprise that the bonds of friendship have formed between some financiers and celebrities.The acquaintances have formed through business partnerships, working in the same charitable causes, or everyone’s favourite past time: partying.



So from Jay-Z’s friendship with Warren Buffett to Paul Tudor Jones’ hunting trips with NY Giants’ Justin Tuck, here are some of the friendships between Wall Streeters and celebrities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.