These 10 Wall Streeters Are Friends With Some Pretty Awesome Celebrities

Photo: Business Insider with AP
As high rollers that constantly enjoy the spotlight of the media, it’s no surprise that the bonds of friendship have formed between some financiers and celebrities.The acquaintances have formed through business partnerships, working in the same charitable causes, or everyone’s favourite past time: partying.
So from Jay-Z’s friendship with Warren Buffett to Paul Tudor Jones’ hunting trips with NY Giants’ Justin Tuck, here are some of the friendships between Wall Streeters and celebrities.
The Oracle of Omaha and hip hop mogul have made various public appearances together. Earlier this month, Warren Buffett was spotted at Jay-Z's New York nightclub when the rapper made his first public appearance after the birth of his daughter. Last year, the two teamed up to start a financial literacy project for kids called The Money Coach. Also, they're adorable on video together.
Fab 5 Freddy, an iconic hip hop and graffiti artist in the 1980s, became friends with the now-famed hedge funder when Loeb was just getting his start in the New York financial industry and making his way through society circles.
Source: Bloomberg Markets
The founder of Greenlight Capital has made major donations to and sits on the board of directors of the Michael J. Fox foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease. In 2008, Fox attended the launch party for Einhorn's book Fooling Some of the People All of the Time.
Source: Galleycat
The Barclays CEO and hip hop mogul appeared to have met when Jay-Z became a major investor in the New Jersey Nets--which would be moving to New York to play in the newly built Barclays centre in Brooklyn. Diamond and Jay-Z broke ground on the centre two years ago, and Diamond admitted that he was a big fan of the rapper. In addition, Jay-Z has given Diamond his reserved seats at Nets games a few times.
Source: Telegraph
The private equity executive (who founded Sun Capital) and notorious party animal recently threw a week-long party to celebrate the end of 2011 at his St. Bart's estate in the Caribbean. People like hip hop exec Russell Simmons and stylist Rachel Zoe were in attendance.
Source: New York Times, BI
We're not sure if Hicks can be called a hedge funder, but he did sell himself as a portfolio managers with experience at Barclays and a Harvard degree before he was charged by the SEC and arrested for allegations of fraud.
Turns out, he was also at Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' wedding back in October and a friend of Humphries. Later, Humprhies accused Hicks of scammed him out of $1.7 million.
Lisa Maria, the eccentric wife of hedge funder Phil Falcone, runs movie/music production company Everest Entertainment, and Everest also produced an album for Swizz Beatz. That said, it's no surprise that the couple is good friends with musician Swizz Beats' wife, Alicia Keys as well. Keys also sang at the birthday party of the Falcones' twin daughters last year.
Source: Vanity Fair, Bloomberg
LuAnn de Lesseps, best known for her recurring role in The Real Housewives of New York and her nickname 'the Countess,' planned an event honouring Kynikos founder Chanos last May. The event was to thank Chanos for his contributions to the charity Miracle House.
Source: Dealbreaker
The founder of SkyBridge Capital was honored at Alicia Keys' annual charity event last year. And Scaramucci has promised his fund will raise $1 million this year for Keys' charity foundation.
Source: HuffPost
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.