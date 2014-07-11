These 10 Startups Are Creating The Future Of Food

Scientists and entrepreneurs are revolutionizing the way we think about food.

We’re seeing new ingredients, like insects, and new means of production, including 3D printers.

Investors are taking notice. In 2013 VCs invested $US146 million in the food and beverage industry, according to a report from CB Insights.

We’ve put together a list of 10 food startups that aren’t just creating sustainable, healthier food options — they’re shaping the future of food.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.