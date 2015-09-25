These 10 restrooms were just deemed America's best

Courtesy of Cintas The walls in this Kansas museum restroom are carved from a 275-million-year-old stratified salt bed.

The top 10 finalists in the 14th annual America’s Best Restroom contest are far from ordinary.

The contest, hosted by corporate supply company Cintas, accepts nominations from all over the country. This year’s winner will be announced at the end of fall.

From a 50-foot toilet in the middle of an Alabama park to a bathroom plastered with “The Far Side” comics, these are America’s best restrooms.

CHARLESTON, SC: The restrooms at Charleston Distilling are within these giant barrels. Courtesy of Cintas Here's what they look like inside. Courtesy of Cintas MIAMI, FL: Cibo Wine Bar's restroom features motion-activated faucets suspended from the ceiling and artwork by Randy Cooper. Courtesy of Cintas HAMILTON, OH: Cincinnati artist Jan Brown Checco hand-crafted the tiles for this restroom in the Fitton Center for Creative Arts. Pottery students from the Fitton Center also contributed. Courtesy of Cintas CINCINNATI, OH: The Cincinnati Reds, in partnership with Pampers and Fischer Homes, designed this nursing suite at the Great American Ball Park. Courtesy of Cintas The suite includes changing stations, a kitchenette, private rocking chairs, lockers, and flat screen TVs so nursing mothers won't miss a play. Courtesy of Cintas PORTSMOUTH, NH: Restrooms at performing arts venue The Music Hall feature cast bronze trees, gilded Corinthian columns, and velvet couches. Courtesy of Cintas OCEAN BEACH, CA: Designed by Philippe Beltran, the restroom in the OB Warehouse restaurant and bar was constructed out of recycled materials from buildings in nearby San Diego and locations around the world. Courtesy of Cintas Nooks and crannies are filled with old hand-held mirrors, oil cans, tools, and other cool-looking odds and ends. Courtesy of Cintas MARION, AL: Wander through Perry Lakes Park and you'll find this 50-foot 'Tall toilet,' built by students from Auburn University Rural Studio. The park also has a 'Long toilet' and 'Mount toilet.' Courtesy of Cintas All three toilets are made of durable and local materials such as cypress, cedar, and anodized aluminium. 'We hope to expose more people to the natural beauty of central west Alabama,' says Andre Freear, director of Auburn University Rural Studio. Courtesy of Cintas BOSTON, MA: Charcuterie, pizza, and pasta joint The Salty Pig covered its restroom walls and ceilings with 'The Far Side' comics. Courtesy of Cintas HUTCHINSON, KS: Located 650 feet underground at North America's only underground salt-mine, Strataca museum's restrooms are part of the experience. Courtesy of Cintas The walls are carved from a 275-million-year-old stratified salt bed. Courtesy of Cintas MINTURN, CO: The town of Minturn turned its bathrooms into works of art. Created using 3-D technology, the structures nod the town's mining roots by mimicking a passageway into a Rocky Mountain mine. Courtesy of Cintas

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.